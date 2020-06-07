5 minors drown in 4 dists





KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Ward No. 6 area under Charkadira Union in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Al-Amin, 2, son of Mominur Rahman of the same area.

Locals said Al-Amin went missing since morning. Later, the family members found his floating body in the pond.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamalnagar Police Station (PS) Muhammad Nurul Absar confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: Two minor cousins drowned in a well in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Friday night. The deceased were identified as Azim, 4, son of Ariful Islam of Chandair Village, and his cousin Abu Sufian, 3.

Local sources said they went out of the house in the evening to collect mangoes during rain. But, they did not return home.

The villagers spotted their floating bodies in the well in the area and recovered those.

Confirming the matter, Shibganj PS OC Mizanur Rahman said an unnatural death case has been filed in this connection.

JAMALPUR: A two-year-old child drowned in a ditch in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rafi Hasan, son of Hafizur Rahman, a resident of Gobindapatal Village in the upazila.

Family members of the deceased said Rafi slipped into the ditch nearby his house at one stage of his playing in the afternoon.

Later, family members rescued him from the ditch and took him to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

BAGERHAT: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Purba Rajapur Village under Dhansagar Union in Sharankhola Upazila of the district on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as Bithi, 5, daughter of Shah Alam Hawlader of the same area. The deceased's family sources said Bithi drowned in a pond nearby her house at around 8am.

Hearing Bithi's mother's scream, locals rescued and rushed her to Sharankhola Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead. Local Union Parishad Member Md Dalim Majhi confirmed the incident.























