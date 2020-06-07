Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 June, 2020, 8:19 AM
latest
Home Countryside

30,000 suffer for deplorable road at Raipur

Published : Sunday, 7 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Md Wahidur Rahman Murad

30,000 suffer for deplorable road at Raipur

30,000 suffer for deplorable road at Raipur

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, June 6: Raipur-Panpara is an important road at Raipur Upazila of the district.
Thousands of people are suffering from its deplorable condition.
 Potholes are developed on different points.
At least 30,000 people of two upazilas - Raipur and Ramganj-  are getting hassles every day.
 Different goods of these upazilas are transported through the road.  
 According to the office of Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) in the upazila,  eight years back, the road was repaired, but after six months, the repaired portion became hazardous.
 CNG Driver Anwar said there are large potholes on different points of the road.  People become victims of accidents almost regularly.
 Mahbubur Rahman, head teacher  of LM Model Pilot School, said the Raipur-Panpara Road has become unusable due to lack of repairing in the last 10 years.  Carpeting of 90 per cent of the road has been done. But holes of various sizes have been developed.
 Samsul Islam Samu, a representative of Keroa Union, said thousands of people from Faridganj of neighbouring Chandpur District, travel to Ramganj Upazila every day through this road.
The Raipur-Panpara-Ramganj Road up to Panpara was not repaired in the last 10 years.
School-going students of different educational institutions including Raipur Government Degree College use the road.
 Tanvir Haider Chowdhury Rinku, general secretary of Dhaka Bus Owners' Association, said, "To drive through this road, one has to face harder experience to reach Raipur."
 Vehicles are unabatedly getting damaged because of big potholes.
Locals expressed their anger as the contractor did not start the repair even after six months of the tender.  
The authorities concerned have thwarted the effective initiative to start the repair on the ground of felling trees along the road sides.
 Raipur Upazila's  Keroya UP Chairman  Shahjahan Kamal said  a large number of people from these two upazilas are to travel through this road to go to the district town.  
The movement of all heavy vehicles has come to a halt.  Starting the work is  hanging with ADC General and Forest Department over freeing the trees.
 Abu Taher, supervisor in-charge of Raipur part of Tama Construction, said, "We could not start work as trees  need to be removed from the road."
 Pillar construction for guide wall is underway.  But if the trees are not  removed, it is not possible to start the work, he added.
  He said the work was supposed to be completed before June.  "We got the work order at a cost of about 6 crore," he pointed out.
 Raipur Upazila Engineer Harunur Rashid said the road is very important.  
Ex-MP Noman  called for repairing the road on an emergency basis.  He also made arrangement to invite tenders for the project.  The international contractor Tama Enterprise won the work order.  
Around six crore taka were allocated for repairing 8km road.  The road is under a new project. So, the road work will have to start only after the tender for removing the trees.
 Raipur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sabreen Chowdhury said it is the only road connecting the Raipur-Ramganj Road.  
Although the repair work of the road was started by the upazila chairman in December last, it is taking time due to administrative complications and corona epidemic.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Special train for mango launched
One dies, 42 infected with coronavirus in Bogura
Lightning kills 15 in three days
3 killed in road mishaps
5 minors drown in 4 dists
30,000 suffer for deplorable road at Raipur
World Environment Day observed
Twelve detained in six districts


Latest News
No announcement made on layoffs of workers at garments: BGMEA
Minister tests coronavirus positive for first time in Bangladesh
Dr Zafrullah to go through kidney dialysis everyday
Lewandowski scores 30th goal of season as Bayern close on title
OPEC and allies agree to extend record oil production cut
Jaguar Land Rover raises $705 million loan from Chinese bank
Quader asks AL workers to work sincerely to handle coronavirus crisis
Former minister Sahara Khatun hospitalised
SBMCH Orthopaedic Ward put on coronavirus lockdown
Biman Bangladesh Airlines official dies of coronavirus
Most Read News
Social distancing, quarantine, and isolation during an infectious disease outbreak
Zone-wise lockdown at city's Wari and Rajabazar from Sunday
We Should All Be Feminists
Nasim's condition critical, doctors to take decision after 72 hrs
Rubana Huq urged to withdraw 'anti-worker' statement
Dr Zafrullah's condition improves, gets plasma therapy again
Bangladesh reports 35 more fatalities
Cox's Bazar city declared as 'Red Zone' for coronavirus
C-19 pandemic & education in emergencies
Unrest in the USA: A reminder of 1971
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft