

30,000 suffer for deplorable road at Raipur

Thousands of people are suffering from its deplorable condition.

Potholes are developed on different points.

At least 30,000 people of two upazilas - Raipur and Ramganj- are getting hassles every day.

Different goods of these upazilas are transported through the road.

According to the office of Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) in the upazila, eight years back, the road was repaired, but after six months, the repaired portion became hazardous.

CNG Driver Anwar said there are large potholes on different points of the road. People become victims of accidents almost regularly.

Mahbubur Rahman, head teacher of LM Model Pilot School, said the Raipur-Panpara Road has become unusable due to lack of repairing in the last 10 years. Carpeting of 90 per cent of the road has been done. But holes of various sizes have been developed.

Samsul Islam Samu, a representative of Keroa Union, said thousands of people from Faridganj of neighbouring Chandpur District, travel to Ramganj Upazila every day through this road.

The Raipur-Panpara-Ramganj Road up to Panpara was not repaired in the last 10 years.

School-going students of different educational institutions including Raipur Government Degree College use the road.

Tanvir Haider Chowdhury Rinku, general secretary of Dhaka Bus Owners' Association, said, "To drive through this road, one has to face harder experience to reach Raipur."

Vehicles are unabatedly getting damaged because of big potholes.

Locals expressed their anger as the contractor did not start the repair even after six months of the tender.

The authorities concerned have thwarted the effective initiative to start the repair on the ground of felling trees along the road sides.

Raipur Upazila's Keroya UP Chairman Shahjahan Kamal said a large number of people from these two upazilas are to travel through this road to go to the district town.

The movement of all heavy vehicles has come to a halt. Starting the work is hanging with ADC General and Forest Department over freeing the trees.

Abu Taher, supervisor in-charge of Raipur part of Tama Construction, said, "We could not start work as trees need to be removed from the road."

Pillar construction for guide wall is underway. But if the trees are not removed, it is not possible to start the work, he added.

He said the work was supposed to be completed before June. "We got the work order at a cost of about 6 crore," he pointed out.

Raipur Upazila Engineer Harunur Rashid said the road is very important.

Ex-MP Noman called for repairing the road on an emergency basis. He also made arrangement to invite tenders for the project. The international contractor Tama Enterprise won the work order.

Around six crore taka were allocated for repairing 8km road. The road is under a new project. So, the road work will have to start only after the tender for removing the trees.

Raipur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sabreen Chowdhury said it is the only road connecting the Raipur-Ramganj Road.

Although the repair work of the road was started by the upazila chairman in December last, it is taking time due to administrative complications and corona epidemic.























