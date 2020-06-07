World Environment Day observed



To mark the World Environment Day-2020, BAPA and Pashur River Waterkeeper formed a human chain on the Charkona River Bank Road in Mongla Port Municipality of Bagerhat on Friday. photo: observer

NETRAKONA: To observe the day in a befitting manner, a month-long tree plantation programme has been opened on the deputy commissioner (DC) office premises in the town in the morning.

Netrakona DC Moinul Islam inaugurated the programme.

Deputy Director of Environment Department Mizanur Rahman and Education, Culture, Environment and Diversity Protection Committee President Professor Nazmul Kabir Sarker, among others, were also present in the programme.

RANGAMATI: To mark the Day, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) organised different programmes.

Following this, BCL District Unit leaders and activists arranged a tree plantation programme on the Rangamati Government College premises in the town on Friday.

BCL Rangamati Unit vice-presidents Shimul Das, Ahmed, Habibur Rahman, among others, attended the programme.























