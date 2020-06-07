Twelve detained in six districts





PABNA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-12 detained three drug peddlers with 5,500 yaba tablets from the bus terminal area in the district town on Saturday.

The arrested persons are Alamin Sheikh, 36, son of Zainal Sheikh of Ahmmedpur Village in Bera Upazila, Shafiqul Islam, 36, son of Raichuddin of Raghunathpur Village under Ataikula Police Station (PS), and Omar Hossain, 40, son of late Abul Kashem Sarker of Gangohati Village in Ataikula PS.

RAB-12 Company Commander In-Charge Aminul Kabir Trafder said on information, a team of RAB-12 conducted a drive in the bus terminal area, and arrested three drug peddlers with yaba tablets and Tk 5,000 in cash. After filing a case under Narcotics Control Act with Pabna Sadar PS, the arrested were sent to jail.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in a drive from Thursday night till Friday morning, detained five persons on different charges in the city. Of the detainees, two were arrested with drugs, and the rest were detained on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Friday morning.

Legal action has been taken against those detained persons, the official added.

NARAIL: Members of RAB-6 arrested a union parishad (UP) chairman from a house at Bejpara in the district town on Thursday afternoon in connection with the murder of UP member and Awami League (AL) leader Abdul Quayyum Shikder.

The arrested person is Kolabaria UP Chairman Mahmudul Hasan Kayes.

The elite force handed him over to Naragati PS on Friday morning.

According to the case statement, member of Kolabaria UP Ward No. 3 and AL leader Abdul Quayyum Shikder was hacked by his rivals on May 26 night, leaving him critically injured.

He, later, died at Kalia Upazila Health Complex.

Thana Union Krishak League President Abul Hasnat Mollah, 40, and two siblings Motiar Mollik and Sajeeb Mollik also received stab injuries in the attack.

On May 29, Abdul Quayyum's son Naimul Islam Milton filed a case naming Kayes as the main accused.

Forty-five identified persons and 10 to 15 more unnamed persons were made accused in the case.

CHATTOGRAM: Police have arrested a former local leader of Jatiotabadi Chatra Dal (JCD) on Thursday for allegedly spreading rumours of Law Minister Anisul Huq contracting coronavirus.

The arrested is Sazzad Hossain Babar, a former member of JCD Chattogram District South Unit Convening Committee.

Following a complaint filed by Md Shakhawat Hossain, General Secretary of Brahmanbaria's Akhaura Upazila Unit BCL, Chattogram's Chandanaish police detained him on Thursday evening.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Akhaura PS Rasul Ahmed Nizami confirmed the matter.

Sazzad posted a facebook status from his personal ID mentioning that the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq contracted coronavirus.

Public Relation Officer of Law Ministry Md Rezaul Karim confirmed that the law minister is well and staying at his residence in Dhaka.

MANIKGANJ: Police arrested a woman from Saturia Upazila of the district on Thursday night for 'making derogatory' remarks against the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on social media.

Arrested Mahmuda Poly, 33, is a resident of Par Tilli Village in the upazila.

Saturia PS OC Motiar Rahman said the arrested woman made several 'derogatory remarks' about PM Sheikh Hasina on her Facebook wall and shared fake news.

Local lawyer Rana Ahmed Shnato lodged a complaint with the PS on Thursday after the issue came into his notice.

Police filed the complaint as a case under the Digital Security Act and arrested her, the OC added.

However, the accused was produced before a court.

JASHORE: Police arrested a UP member in connection with violating a housewife in Abhaynagar Upazila on Thursday night.

The arrestee is Tariqul Islam, of Siddikpasha Village in the upazila and a member of Siddikpasha UP.

The victim filed a case with Abhaynagar PS, said its OC Tajul Islam.

After receiving a complaint police arrested the UP member at night.

According to the case statement, Tariqul entered the house of the woman and violated her as she was alone at that time there.















