Sunday, 7 June, 2020, 8:18 AM
latest
Home Countryside

82 new C-19 cases in Rajshahi Div

Published : Sunday, 7 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Our Correspondent
RAJSHAHI, June 6: A total of 1,132 people have so far been infected with the deadly COVID-19 in the division as 82 more new cases were detected in eight districts on Wednesday.
Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director of Health confirmed the information in a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report in the division on Thursday morning.
He said with the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of reported COVID-19 cases now stood at 66 in Rajshahi, 56 in Chapainawabganj, 146 in Naogaon, 60 in Natore, 205 in Joypurhat, 475 in Bogura, 72 in Sirajgonj and 52 in Pabna districts.
Following confirmation of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas in the division were placed on 14-day home isolation.
Dr Gopen said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice, and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.


