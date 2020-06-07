

Good Boro prices push Dhamoirhat farmers to prefer 3-cropping pattern

The addition of Aush to the overall agro-farming is facilitating three crops in a single land piece.

The changing in the agriculture in the locality has started marking up cropping diversity. It is taking place due to the official incentives like free seed and fertilisers.

Field-level persuasion by upazila agriculture office is held to be a creative driving force for the farmers to farm three crops instead of two crops, according to agriculture scientists.

According to sources at Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), this year a total of 4,000 hectres of land have been targeted for Aush cultivation at the upazila. Planting of hybrid Bridhan-48 saplings in about 3,560 hectres is going on in full swing. The rice of the species, neither fine nor coarse, is very taste-rich and cuisine-friendly.

It takes 100 to 110 days for farming Aush ranging from preparing seed bed to harvesting. It requires 30 to 40 per cent less quantity of fertilisers than other paddies.

Even it needs no irrigation as it is farmed in rainy season. Per acre production ofg paddy is 55 to 60 maunds. Before beginning of the Aman season, it is harvested.

Lifting Aush, farmers start Robi farming on the same lands. In the last year, Aush was cultivated on 3,300 hectres. The upazila agriculture office is assisting the farmers numbering 750 with incentives of free seed and fertilisers.

Already, each of these listed farmers has been given 5kg seed, 20kg DAP and 10kg MOP fertilisers.

In addition, 10 farmers have been recognised exclusively with Aush exhibitions. The exhibition-winning farmers have been provided each with 6kg seed, 10kg urea, 5kg TSP, 8kg MOP, 5kg gypsum and 600gram zinc.

For rearing paddy plants, each farmer has been given Tk 1,000 through bKash.

Female farmer Selina of Chaughat Village at Alampur Union said, "I've planted Aush being inspired by good prices of IRRI."

Farmer Dulal Hossain of Chakmahesh Village said, "For getting free seeds and fertilisers from agriculture department, we're cultivating this paddy."

Upazila Agriculture Officer Md, Selim Reza said, the DAE is working at the target of cultivating crops in all arable lands in the locality.

On behalf of the agro-department, around 15,000 leaflets have been distributed among farmers for learning more on diverse-farming.

Through yard meeting, discussion, and miking, the farmers are being persuaded to Aush.

Presently, per maund Zirashail paddy and Katharibogh, both known as Boro, is selling at Tk 1,030 and 920 respectively. In fact, the encouraging prices of Boro have inspired the farmers to go for three-cropping pattern.



















