‘Iranians must live with virus’

TEHRAN, June 6: President Hassan Rouhani warned Iranians on Saturday to prepare to live with the novel coronavirus "for a long time", as the country gradually rolls back restrictions imposed to curb the outbreak.

People should not assume that "this disease will be eliminated in 15 days or a month: we must therefore follow the instructions for a long time," Rouhani said during the weekly meeting of the coronavirus taskforce broadcast on state TV.

"We must end all gatherings, be it marriage, mourning, or family visits, until told otherwise by the health minister," he added.

Iran has been battling the Middle East's deadliest outbreak of the novel coronavirus since reporting its first cases in February. Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the country's total number of cases had risen to 169,425 with 2,269 new infections confirmed in the past 24 hours. -AFP