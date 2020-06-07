Video
Sunday, 7 June, 2020, 8:18 AM
Trump to slash troops in Germany

Published : Sunday, 7 June, 2020

WASHINGTON, June 6: US President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to slash the number of troops it maintains in Germany by more than a quarter in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.
The newspaper said the Defence Department would cut the number of military personnel by 9,500 from the current 34,500 permanently assigned to Germany postings. The Journal also said a cap of 25,000 would be set on how many US troops could be inside German at any one time, whether in permanent postings or temporary rotations, half of the current allowance.
The move would significantly reduce the US commitment to European defence under the NATO umbrella, though it could also impact Pentagon operations related to Africa and the Middle East.    -AFP


