Facebook blocks white nationalists organizing move on protests

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6: Facebook on Friday said it disrupted efforts by banned white nationalist groups to organize members to arm themselves and target protests against racial injustice.Small networks of accounts tied to the groups known as Proud Boys and the American Guard were taken down as part of a move by the social network after posts inciting violent action on the ground, according to Facebook dangerous organizations policy director Brian Fishman."We saw that these groups were planning to rally supporters and members to go on the ground to the protests, in some cases they were preparing to go with weapons," Fishman said in press briefing.The two groups were previously banned at Facebook but were trying to slip back onto the social network and its Instagram service, according to Fishman. -AFP