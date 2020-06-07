Coronavirus pandemic: Updates





Brazil threatens WHO exit

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro threatens to follow in the footsteps of US President Donald Trump and pull out of the World Health Organization. "I'm telling you right now, the United States left the WHO, and we're studying that, in the future. Either the WHO works without ideological bias, or we leave, too," he tells journalists outside the presidential palace.

Global rallies

Ignoring social distancing measures, a weekend of protests kick off against racism and police brutality in cities worldwide, from Sydney to London. Tens of thousands of Australians defy Prime Minister Scott Morrison's call to "find a better way", while thousands in Britain ignore the health minister's warnings.

Events are also scheduled in Amsterdam, and in Madrid on Brussels on Sunday, as well as for the second weekend running across the US. But in Paris, police ban a rally planned outside the US embassy compound and another near the Eiffel Tower.

Iran warns of long road

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani tells Iranians to prepare to live with the virus "for a long time", as the country that is battling the Middle East's deadliest outbreak gradually eases restrictions but also sees a rising trajectory of infection figures. "We must end all gatherings, be it marriage, mourning, or family visits, until told otherwise by the health minister," Rouhani says during the weekly virus taskforce meeting broadcast on TV.

And... action!

California will allow film, television and music production to resume from June 12 if conditions permit, the governor's office says. The reopening will be subject to approval by local health officers. It is not yet clear if major Hollywood studios will also be able to resume operations from next week because Los Angeles county is one of the main epicentres in California, recording about half the infections and deaths in the state.

Worst is over: Trump

President Donald Trump asserts that the United States has made it through the worst of the pandemic. "We had the greatest economy in the history of the world. And that strength let us get through this horrible pandemic, largely through, I think we're doing really well," he tells a news briefing called after the release of surprisingly good US job numbers.









Easing restrictions

Ireland says it will accelerate its plan to ease lockdown restrictions in the coming days, with more workplaces and shops to reopen on Monday, while a hastening of the scheme will allow widespread travel and see the final lifting of all restrictions in July rather than August. -AFP



