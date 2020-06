South Point School and College has achieved 100 percent pass this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination under Dhaka Education Board, a press release said.

A total of 452 students of Bangla and English versions appeared in SSC examination from this school this year, and all of them passed.

As many as 296 students from all three branches got GPA-5 and the GPA-5 achievement rate is 65.60 per cent.