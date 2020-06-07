10 Bangladeshis return from India thru Tamabil border

SYLHET, June 05: Ten more Bangladeshi nationals, who were stranded in India amid the coronavirus pandemic, returned home on Friday evening through the Tamabil border in Sylhet's Gowainghat upazila.

Syed Moudud Ahmed, in-charge of Tamabil Immigration Police, confirmed the information, saying Oikya Nap President Pankaj Bhattacharya is also among the returnees.

Moudud said they went to the neighbouring country at different times and got stuck there due to the ongoing lockdown over coronavirus. -UNB









