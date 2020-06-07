Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 June, 2020, 8:16 AM
latest
Home Sports

Solskjaer encouraged by return of ManUtd 'edge'

Published : Sunday, 7 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Solskjaer encouraged by return of ManUtd 'edge'

Solskjaer encouraged by return of ManUtd 'edge'

LONDON, JUNE 6: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident his side will hit the ground running when the Premier League resumes later his month.
The English top-flight will be back in action in two weeks after several months of coronavirus-enforced inactivity.
United are set to resume the season away to Tottenham Hotspur on June 19 -- their first match since beating LASK 5-0 in the Europa League on March 12.
That victory in Austria extended United's unbeaten run to 11 matches and Solskjaer is in no doubt as to what his side must do to be ready as they continue their quest for a place in next season's Champions League.
"The first game is two weeks from today so we need to step up the training and get an edge to our game again," Solskjaer told United's website on Friday.
"Everyone knows that we will have to be at our best, have to be focused (against Tottenham).
"We know it's a big game for everyone. We had Chelsea when we started the league this season so I'm confident that our players can go into the Tottenham game with that mentality of going there to play a very good game of football."
Following the Spurs match, United face fellow European hopefuls Sheffield United at Old Trafford on June 24 before travelling to Brighton on June 30 -- after an FA Cup quarter-final at Norwich on June 27.
Former United striker Solsjkaer said, however, his squad had been preparing for a congested fixture schedule.
"Training has been about recapping what we did well, tweaking maybe one or two things and looking at some new ideas, but hopefully we can see a lot of what we saw towards the end before the lockdown.
"We've got games coming weekend, midweek, weekend for a spell so you have to focus on ourselves and not just on that one, first game," added the Norweigian, with United three points adrift of the top four when COVID-19 saw the season suspended.
"Gradually now, as we've got into contact training, you can see a little bit more of the edge but also the camaraderie and team bonding.
"That's vital for me in a team. That's one of the main things, that we are a team and the team goes before anything else."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic worried by 'extreme, impossible' US Open health restrictions
Bundesliga coaches call for easing of health regulation
France hopes Cup final can go ahead in front of fans
Bale unlikely to make Premier League return
Solskjaer encouraged by return of ManUtd 'edge'
Liverpool cleared to win Premier League
Stadiums to be split into 'zones' as Premier League returns
Lawyer unwilling to withdraw his complaint against Yuvraj Singh


Latest News
No announcement made on layoffs of workers at garments: BGMEA
Minister tests coronavirus positive for first time in Bangladesh
Dr Zafrullah to go through kidney dialysis everyday
Lewandowski scores 30th goal of season as Bayern close on title
OPEC and allies agree to extend record oil production cut
Jaguar Land Rover raises $705 million loan from Chinese bank
Quader asks AL workers to work sincerely to handle coronavirus crisis
Former minister Sahara Khatun hospitalised
SBMCH Orthopaedic Ward put on coronavirus lockdown
Biman Bangladesh Airlines official dies of coronavirus
Most Read News
Social distancing, quarantine, and isolation during an infectious disease outbreak
Zone-wise lockdown at city's Wari and Rajabazar from Sunday
We Should All Be Feminists
Nasim's condition critical, doctors to take decision after 72 hrs
Rubana Huq urged to withdraw 'anti-worker' statement
Dr Zafrullah's condition improves, gets plasma therapy again
Bangladesh reports 35 more fatalities
Cox's Bazar city declared as 'Red Zone' for coronavirus
C-19 pandemic & education in emergencies
Unrest in the USA: A reminder of 1971
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft