Lawyer unwilling to withdraw his complaint against Yuvraj Singh





Yuvraj Singh's apology came a day after Haryana Police initiated a probe against him after receiving complaints from Kalsan.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from Hansi, the lawyer said, "the offence that comes out of sections under which the case is made against Yuvraj Singh, is non-compoundable as per the laws of Code of Criminal Procedure, the matter cannot be compromised nor it can be waived against any apology".

"Now it will be decided by the Court only whether Yuvraj Singh is guilty or innocent".

Yuvraj Singh is facing the heat because of mhis comments on his former teammate Chahal during an interaction with Rohit Sharma on Instagram Live. He called Chahal a 'bhangi' (a casteist remark) and this did not go well with his fans and Dalit people in the society.

"We will take proper legal action in this matter. All are equal before law and constitution", the lawyer, who has known Chahal only as a cricketer, added.



















