Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 June, 2020, 8:16 AM
latest
Home Sports

Lawyer unwilling to withdraw his complaint against Yuvraj Singh

Published : Sunday, 7 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
BIPIN DANI

An advocate and a Dalit Rights Activist Rajat Kalsan is not satisfied with former India all rounder Yuvraj Singh's apology over his unintentional castiest remarks in gest against leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The lawyer is not intending to withdraw his complaint.
Yuvraj Singh's apology came a day after Haryana Police initiated a probe against him after receiving complaints from Kalsan.
Speaking exclusively over telephone from Hansi, the lawyer said, "the offence that comes out of sections under which the case is made against Yuvraj Singh, is non-compoundable as per the laws of Code of Criminal Procedure,  the matter cannot be compromised nor it can be waived against any apology".
"Now it will be  decided by the Court only whether Yuvraj Singh is guilty or innocent".
Yuvraj Singh is facing the heat because of mhis comments on his former teammate Chahal during an interaction with Rohit Sharma on Instagram Live. He called Chahal a 'bhangi' (a casteist remark) and this did not go well with his fans and Dalit people in the society.
"We will take proper legal action in this matter. All are equal before law and constitution", the lawyer, who has known Chahal only as a cricketer, added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic worried by 'extreme, impossible' US Open health restrictions
Bundesliga coaches call for easing of health regulation
France hopes Cup final can go ahead in front of fans
Bale unlikely to make Premier League return
Solskjaer encouraged by return of ManUtd 'edge'
Liverpool cleared to win Premier League
Stadiums to be split into 'zones' as Premier League returns
Lawyer unwilling to withdraw his complaint against Yuvraj Singh


Latest News
No announcement made on layoffs of workers at garments: BGMEA
Minister tests coronavirus positive for first time in Bangladesh
Dr Zafrullah to go through kidney dialysis everyday
Lewandowski scores 30th goal of season as Bayern close on title
OPEC and allies agree to extend record oil production cut
Jaguar Land Rover raises $705 million loan from Chinese bank
Quader asks AL workers to work sincerely to handle coronavirus crisis
Former minister Sahara Khatun hospitalised
SBMCH Orthopaedic Ward put on coronavirus lockdown
Biman Bangladesh Airlines official dies of coronavirus
Most Read News
Social distancing, quarantine, and isolation during an infectious disease outbreak
Zone-wise lockdown at city's Wari and Rajabazar from Sunday
We Should All Be Feminists
Nasim's condition critical, doctors to take decision after 72 hrs
Rubana Huq urged to withdraw 'anti-worker' statement
Dr Zafrullah's condition improves, gets plasma therapy again
Bangladesh reports 35 more fatalities
Cox's Bazar city declared as 'Red Zone' for coronavirus
C-19 pandemic & education in emergencies
Unrest in the USA: A reminder of 1971
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft