

Bangladesh may face Afghanistan on October 8

"All the fixtures of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and Asian Qualifiers scheduled for March and June were postponed according to the directives of FIFA and AFC.

We have learnt from AFC on Friday last that after discussions with FIFA, a preliminary decision has been made to hold all the matches of the March and June window in the upcoming October and November window. And the fixtures of Bangladesh have been proposed to be held on October 8 and 13 and on November 12 and 17.

We will have matches with Afghanistan, Qatar, India and Oman respectively on the proposed dates," informed Sohag through a video message today.

"These are the proposals, which we have received so far and the AFC wants to finish these matches of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers round -2 by this year. After completing the round-2 matches AFC hopes to start next qualifying round matches in March 2021 and at the same time the AFC will be continuously observed the situation and if there any changes of their decision, they will further inform all of their member associations," Sohag continued.

"Now the BFF"s next step will be to discuss this matter with the national team's committee and we hope that the proposed fixtures in October and November can be held in time as we hope that the situation will get better in the meantime.

We have already started our preparations keeping this in mind and hope to give more update with these soon," concluded Sohag.

Bangladesh already played four qualifying round matches with losing to Afghanistan by a solitary goal in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, suffered a 0-2 goal defeat to strong Qatar in their home match in Dhaka.

The boys in red and green however staged a fight back as they forced strong India to play a 1-1 goal draw in Kolkata. During the match against India, Bangladesh went ahead in the 42nd minute but Bangladesh's certain victory was denied as they conceded a goal in the 88th minute.

Later in the fourth match, Bangladesh suffered a heavy 1-4 goal defeat to Oman in their away match held in Oman. -BSS



















