Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 June, 2020, 8:15 AM
latest
Home Business

BA mulls legal action over Britain’s 14-day quarantine

Published : Sunday, 7 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

LONDON, June 6: British Airways' parent company is mulling legal action over the UK government's planned 14-day quarantine on international air passengers, its boss revealed on Friday.
Willie Walsh, chief executive of airline conglomerate IAG, told Sky News the quarantine, which comes into force on Monday and aims to prevent a second wave of coronavirus, was "irrational" and "disproportionate" at a time when most flights remain grounded.
Irish no-frills rival carrier Ryanair added separately that it would join any legal action against the quarantine.
"We think it's irrational, we think it's disproportionate, and we are giving consideration to a legal challenge to this legislation," Walsh said on Friday.
Under the quarantine plan announced last month to try to limit the spread of COVID-19, international arrivals from Monday will be required to self-isolate for a fortnight.
Yet it has provoked anger in a sector that is already reeling from collapsing air travel demand.
"We're reviewing that with the lawyers later on today," Walsh said, noting that the proposed quarantine had "torpedoed" IAG's hopes to return to the skies in July.
"I suspect there are other airlines who are doing so because it's important to point out there was no consultation with the industry prior to enacting this legislation," he said.
Dublin-based rival Ryanair swiftly welcomed IAG's stance and threw its weight behind any legal move.
"Ryanair will support any legal action launched by IAG against this ineffective quarantine," the carrier said in a brief statement.
In a sign of increasing tensions with the UK government, BA snubbed an industry meeting about the quarantine with Home Secretary Priti Patel on Thursday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan has suffered Rs2.5tr loss because of Covid-19
BA mulls legal action over Britain’s 14-day quarantine
PIA applies across-the-board cut in salaries of officers, pilots
Malaysia appoints Petronas CEO to run Malaysia Airlines
Reliance Industries closes $7b rights issue, India's largest ever
Stock markets power ahead on surprise US jobs rise
Malaysia exempts palm oil from duty
IBBL Cumilla zone holds special business development confce


Latest News
No announcement made on layoffs of workers at garments: BGMEA
Minister tests coronavirus positive for first time in Bangladesh
Dr Zafrullah to go through kidney dialysis everyday
Lewandowski scores 30th goal of season as Bayern close on title
OPEC and allies agree to extend record oil production cut
Jaguar Land Rover raises $705 million loan from Chinese bank
Quader asks AL workers to work sincerely to handle coronavirus crisis
Former minister Sahara Khatun hospitalised
SBMCH Orthopaedic Ward put on coronavirus lockdown
Biman Bangladesh Airlines official dies of coronavirus
Most Read News
Social distancing, quarantine, and isolation during an infectious disease outbreak
Zone-wise lockdown at city's Wari and Rajabazar from Sunday
We Should All Be Feminists
Nasim's condition critical, doctors to take decision after 72 hrs
Rubana Huq urged to withdraw 'anti-worker' statement
Dr Zafrullah's condition improves, gets plasma therapy again
Bangladesh reports 35 more fatalities
Cox's Bazar city declared as 'Red Zone' for coronavirus
C-19 pandemic & education in emergencies
Unrest in the USA: A reminder of 1971
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft