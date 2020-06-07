Malaysia appoints Petronas CEO to run Malaysia Airlines

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Saturday appointed Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, the president and chief executive officer of state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd, as chairman of Malaysia Airlines.

Wan Zulkiflee will take over as chairman of the national carrier effective on July 1, Muhyiddin said in a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz, the executive vice president and group chief financial officer at Petronas, will take over as group CEO of the energy company.

-Reuters













