IBBL Cumilla zone holds special business development confce





Mohammed Monirul Moula, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors of the Bank addressed the conference as special guests.

Md. Mahbub ul Alam said that, the entire world is now facing severe health risk & economic crisis due to the COVID-19 situation. All activities of life & livelihood including business, trade, import and export are extremely affected. Along with this existing crisis, we have to lead the new normal life & continue the economic activities. Under the cordial, well-timed & prudent leadership of the Prime Minister, the government has declared incentive packages of more than one lac crore taka and taken many initiatives to manage the health and economic crisis.

Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, A A M Habibur Rahman, Md. Siddiqur Rahman and Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors, Mohammed Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Mohammed Shabbir, Md. Mahboob Alam, Muhammad Sayeed Ullah and G M Mohd. Gias Uddin Quader, Senior Executive Vice Presidents also addressed the conference.

Presided over by Md. Mahbub-a-Alam, Head of Cumilla Zone, the conference was attended by Head of Branches under the zone.





















Cumilla Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd organized special Business Development Conference virtually on 4 June 2020, Thursday. Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest, according to press release.Mohammed Monirul Moula, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors of the Bank addressed the conference as special guests.Md. Mahbub ul Alam said that, the entire world is now facing severe health risk & economic crisis due to the COVID-19 situation. All activities of life & livelihood including business, trade, import and export are extremely affected. Along with this existing crisis, we have to lead the new normal life & continue the economic activities. Under the cordial, well-timed & prudent leadership of the Prime Minister, the government has declared incentive packages of more than one lac crore taka and taken many initiatives to manage the health and economic crisis.Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, A A M Habibur Rahman, Md. Siddiqur Rahman and Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors, Mohammed Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Mohammed Shabbir, Md. Mahboob Alam, Muhammad Sayeed Ullah and G M Mohd. Gias Uddin Quader, Senior Executive Vice Presidents also addressed the conference.Presided over by Md. Mahbub-a-Alam, Head of Cumilla Zone, the conference was attended by Head of Branches under the zone.