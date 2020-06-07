Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 June, 2020, 8:14 AM
latest
Home Business

Tanjil Chowdhury Prime Bank new Chairman

Published : Sunday, 7 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Desk

Tanjil Chowdhury

Tanjil Chowdhury

Tanjil Chowdhury has been elected the new Chairman of Prime Bank Limited.
The Board of Directors of the Bank at its 500th Board Meeting held on June 1, 2020 unanimously elected him the Chairman. He is succeeding Azam J Chowdhury, says a press release.
At the age of 36, Tanjil Chowdhury has become the youngest serving Chairman of a private commercial bank in Bangladesh. He had previously served both as a Board Member and the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Bank.
Tanjil Chowdhury is the Managing Director of East Coast Group, a diversified conglomerate with more than 42 years of experience in the downstream hydrocarbons and energy sector.
He served as the President of Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA) from 2014 to 2015 and also as the President of Solar Module Manufacturers Association of Bangladesh (SMMAB).
He is also Chairman of the Prime Exchange Singapore Pte. Ltd, Prime Bank's remittance arm in Singapore.
He is an elected Director of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and is currently serving as the Chairman of BCB's Age-Group Tournament Committee and Interim Chairman of Facilities Management Committee of BCB.
He completed his BA (Hons) in Accounting and Finance with distinction and went on to completing MSc. in International Management (Finance) from King's College London, University of London.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan has suffered Rs2.5tr loss because of Covid-19
BA mulls legal action over Britain’s 14-day quarantine
PIA applies across-the-board cut in salaries of officers, pilots
Malaysia appoints Petronas CEO to run Malaysia Airlines
Reliance Industries closes $7b rights issue, India's largest ever
Stock markets power ahead on surprise US jobs rise
Malaysia exempts palm oil from duty
IBBL Cumilla zone holds special business development confce


Latest News
No announcement made on layoffs of workers at garments: BGMEA
Minister tests coronavirus positive for first time in Bangladesh
Dr Zafrullah to go through kidney dialysis everyday
Lewandowski scores 30th goal of season as Bayern close on title
OPEC and allies agree to extend record oil production cut
Jaguar Land Rover raises $705 million loan from Chinese bank
Quader asks AL workers to work sincerely to handle coronavirus crisis
Former minister Sahara Khatun hospitalised
SBMCH Orthopaedic Ward put on coronavirus lockdown
Biman Bangladesh Airlines official dies of coronavirus
Most Read News
Social distancing, quarantine, and isolation during an infectious disease outbreak
Zone-wise lockdown at city's Wari and Rajabazar from Sunday
We Should All Be Feminists
Nasim's condition critical, doctors to take decision after 72 hrs
Rubana Huq urged to withdraw 'anti-worker' statement
Dr Zafrullah's condition improves, gets plasma therapy again
Bangladesh reports 35 more fatalities
Cox's Bazar city declared as 'Red Zone' for coronavirus
C-19 pandemic & education in emergencies
Unrest in the USA: A reminder of 1971
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft