Tanjil Chowdhury Prime Bank new Chairman



Tanjil Chowdhury

The Board of Directors of the Bank at its 500th Board Meeting held on June 1, 2020 unanimously elected him the Chairman. He is succeeding Azam J Chowdhury, says a press release.

At the age of 36, Tanjil Chowdhury has become the youngest serving Chairman of a private commercial bank in Bangladesh. He had previously served both as a Board Member and the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Bank.

Tanjil Chowdhury is the Managing Director of East Coast Group, a diversified conglomerate with more than 42 years of experience in the downstream hydrocarbons and energy sector.

He served as the President of Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA) from 2014 to 2015 and also as the President of Solar Module Manufacturers Association of Bangladesh (SMMAB).

He is also Chairman of the Prime Exchange Singapore Pte. Ltd, Prime Bank's remittance arm in Singapore.

He is an elected Director of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and is currently serving as the Chairman of BCB's Age-Group Tournament Committee and Interim Chairman of Facilities Management Committee of BCB.

He completed his BA (Hons) in Accounting and Finance with distinction and went on to completing MSc. in International Management (Finance) from King's College London, University of London.

















