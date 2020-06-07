RBI sets up Rs 500 crore fund to push e-pay





The RBI stated that the fund is aimed at encouraging acquirers to deploy point-of-sale (PoS) infrastructure, both physical and digital, in tier-3 to tier6 centres and northeastern states. The PIDF will also receive recurring contributions to cover operational expenses from card-issuing banks and card networks. The RBI will also contribute to yearly shortfalls, if necessary.

"Over the years, the payments ecosystem in the country has evolved with a wide range of options such as bank accounts, mobile phones, and cards. To provide further fillip to digitisation of payment systems, it is necessary to give impetus to acceptance infrastructure across the country, more so in underserved areas," the RBI said. The fund will be governed through an advisory council, and managed and administered by the RBI.

"As digital payments continue to proliferate in India, the fear of contracting Covid-19 has given the much-needed fillip to the entire ecosystem. While the pandemic has managed to increase awareness among the consumers on digital payments, especially contactless modes of payments, it has also resulted in many small and medium scale merchants deciding to invest in digital payments solutions," said Kush Mehra, chief business officer at Pine Labs, which deploys PoS machines in retail stores. -TNN

















