

Agreement signing ceremony between ISD and Commercial Bank of Ceylon



International School Dhaka (ISD) Business Manager Md Adnan, Commercial Bank of Ceylon COO Kapila Liyanage and Corporate Banking Unit Head Ahmed Zafrul Hasan participate at an agreement signing ceremony between ISD and Commercial Bank of Ceylon at the ISD premises recently. Under agreement parents of the enrolled students of the ISD will be able to get an attractive 24-months EMI loan (20-months for Grades 11 and 12) for paying the ISD tuition fees. This will facilitate the parents and the students during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.