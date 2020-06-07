Video
OPEC, Russia meet to extend record oil cuts

Published : Sunday, 7 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

MOSCOW, June 6: OPEC and its allies led by Russia meet on Saturday over plans to extend record oil production cuts and to push countries such as Iraq and Nigeria to comply better with existing curbs.
Nigeria's oil minister said he expected a deal on an extension, which has the backing of Saudi Arabia and Russia, to be concluded in the video conference talks despite "reservations of one or two member countries," which he did not name.
The alliance known as OPEC+ previously agreed to cut supply by a record 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) during May-June to prop up prices that collapsed due to the coronavirus crisis. Cuts were due to taper to 7.7 million bpd from July to December.
OPEC+ sources have said Riyadh and Moscow agreed to extend existing record cuts throughout July, while they said Riyadh wanted a further extension to August and possibly even December.
Global benchmark Brent crude LCOc1, which slumped below $20 a barrel in April, rose nearly 6per cent on Friday to end at a three-month high above $42. That is still more than a third less than the price of oil at the end of 2019.
Saturday's video conferences starts with talks between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries at 1200 GMT, followed by a gathering of the OPEC+ group at 1400 GMT, OPEC said on Friday.
"A formal announcement of a roll-over of the April 12 decision is expected to be made, the reservations of one or two member countries notwithstanding," Nigeria's minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva, said in a statement.    -Reuters


