Prime Bank's net profit grows by 18pc in Q1 2020





The bank has also made operating profit of Tk162 crore in Q1 2020 on solo basis which was Tk139 crore in the same period of last year, registering a growth of 17%, according to press release.

The bank reported EPS of Tk 0.45 for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020 on solo basis which was Tk 0.38 in the corresponding period of 2019.

Its net asset value (NAV) per share on solo basis was Tk 24.11during January-March 2020 which was Tk 23.50in the same period a year ago. The bank's net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) on solo basis stood at Tk2.17 on March 31, 2020 which was Tk1.74 in the corresponding period of 2019.

The bank is listed with both Dhaka and Chattogram stock exchanges, organized its Earnings Disclosure event on June 4, 2020 which was broadcast live on the bank's Facebook Page and YouTube Channel. In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the bank conducted the event through Zoom Webinar webcast to maintain social distancing.

The bank's Managing Director and CEO Rahel Ahmed and senior management officials presented the financial results of the first quarter of 2020 and answered questions from the local and foreign investment analysts, capital market experts, financial institution partners and journalists.

DMD and CFO Mohammad Habibur Rahman Chowdhury; DMD and CBO Faisal Rahman; Head of Consumer Banking ANM Mahfuz; Head of MSME Banking Syed M. Omar Tayub; Head of TB, SFD and ID Shams Abdullah Muhaimin; COO Abdul Halim; Head of Treasury SK. Matiur Rahman,Head of ICC Mohammad Jashim Uddinand Head of Brand and Communications Nazmul Karim Chowdhury joined the event.















Prime Bank Ltd has earned a net profit of Tk51 crore in the first quarter (Q1) of 2020 on solo basis, registering a growth of 18% over the corresponding period of 2019.The bank has also made operating profit of Tk162 crore in Q1 2020 on solo basis which was Tk139 crore in the same period of last year, registering a growth of 17%, according to press release.The bank reported EPS of Tk 0.45 for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020 on solo basis which was Tk 0.38 in the corresponding period of 2019.Its net asset value (NAV) per share on solo basis was Tk 24.11during January-March 2020 which was Tk 23.50in the same period a year ago. The bank's net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) on solo basis stood at Tk2.17 on March 31, 2020 which was Tk1.74 in the corresponding period of 2019.The bank is listed with both Dhaka and Chattogram stock exchanges, organized its Earnings Disclosure event on June 4, 2020 which was broadcast live on the bank's Facebook Page and YouTube Channel. In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the bank conducted the event through Zoom Webinar webcast to maintain social distancing.The bank's Managing Director and CEO Rahel Ahmed and senior management officials presented the financial results of the first quarter of 2020 and answered questions from the local and foreign investment analysts, capital market experts, financial institution partners and journalists.DMD and CFO Mohammad Habibur Rahman Chowdhury; DMD and CBO Faisal Rahman; Head of Consumer Banking ANM Mahfuz; Head of MSME Banking Syed M. Omar Tayub; Head of TB, SFD and ID Shams Abdullah Muhaimin; COO Abdul Halim; Head of Treasury SK. Matiur Rahman,Head of ICC Mohammad Jashim Uddinand Head of Brand and Communications Nazmul Karim Chowdhury joined the event.