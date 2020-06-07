Chinese firm plans to set up $1b industrial park in Bangladesh





Changzhou City - based Yabang Group Chairman Xiaochu Xu disclosed the plan when he met Bangladesh Ambassador to China Mahbub Uz Zaman at his office in Beijing on Thursday, according to a message reached Dhaka on Saturday. Xu was accompanied by Jianling Li, General Manager, Jiangsu Yabang Dyestuff Limited at the meeting.

If things go according to plan, the initial investment may be around 1.0 billion US dollar, said the Ambassador on Friday. mThe investment is likely to generate employment for around 10,000 persons.

Their focus is on printing and dyeing, pharmaceuticals and other chemical plants.

The Yabang Investment holding group is one of the three leading companies in the Chemical Sector and among the 500 top listed companies in China. It has more than 15000 employees. Its business covers dye, coating, pigment, medicine, veterinary, Pharma, pesticides, photovoltaics, logistics, finance and real estate Industries. It has more than 60 subsidiaries (branch ) companies .

UNB adds: The groups annual sales volumes exceeds $10 billion with the profit of 500 million.





















