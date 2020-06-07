

At the largest land port, no signs yet of unlocking trade

The road culminates in India's largest customs port Petrapole on the India-Bangladesh border. It accounts for a majority of bilateral trade.

Even after trade activities started, the largest international land port wore a deserted look. The Indian and Bangladesh flags stood still.

Custom clearing agents and a handful of traders from both sides stood around the pole and spoke in a high pitch.

"In the past two-and-a-half months, we have written several letters to the authorities in the State and at the Centre, including the Prime Minister's Office, for resumption of trade, but the issue is far from being resolved," said Kartik Chakraborty, secretary of the Petrapole Clearing Agents' Staff Welfare Association.

Mr. Chakraborty, along with other customs clearing agents, go so far as the zero point, talk to Bangladesh traders about the resumption of trade and leave. "I can tell you what is going to be the weather tomorrow, but not when the trade will resume," he said.

A kilometre away from the international checkpoint is a large shed surrounded by trucks. This is the area where trucks from India cross to Bangladesh and vice versa.

BSF officer Pradip Singh said two companies of soldiers were deployed round the clock to check the trucks passing from both sides. He said that on an average, 500-600 trucks passed through the checkpoint daily.

Bilateral trade was suspended in the last week of March. It resumed at the intervention of the Union government on April 30. But only a few trucks plied as the locals protested and alleged that the resumption of trade would help in the spread of COVID-19.

The locals staged a protest one kilometre from the checkpoint at Jayantipur Bazar on May 1. The district authorities expressed their inability to resume the trade.

According to the customs clearing agents, a handful of people were protesting, demanding that the drivers returning from Bangladesh be quarantined for 14 days. While the BSF removed the protesters from near the checkpoint, trade could not be resumed. The State government was upset at the resumption of trade. Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said on April 30 that the State should have the final word on such matters. -The Hindu





















