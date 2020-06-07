

Vegetables prices up as bad weather hinders supply

Traders mainly attributed supply shortage in the market while vendors sold most items around Tk 40 per kg while prices of some hit around Tk 80 per kg.

They also said at the beginning of last week, most vegetables sold between Tk 30 and Tk 40 per kg. However, prices of pulses, sugar, oil, ginger, garlic and other daily commodities slightly decreased.

While visiting different markets in the capital this correspondent found that the price of most vegetables almost doubled. On Saturday, potatoes, patal, brinjal, karla and green chillies were sold at that extra price.

At the beginning of last week, karla sold at Tk 40 per kg while it sold above Tk 80 on Saturday.

Coarse red lentil is now selling at Tk 65 to Tk 75 per kg, a decrease by Tk 15 from its previous level of Tk 85 to Tk 90 a kg.

After Eid-ul-Fitr, price of a packet atta declined by Tk 3 to Tk 7 per kilogram and was selling at Tk 30 to Tk 35 a kg now. The packet maida per kg sold at Tk 40 to Tk 45, -- a Tk 2 to Tk3 fall traders said.

Sources said local onion sold at Tk 40 to Tk 45 per kg, imported ones sold at Tk 30 to Tk 35, garlic was sold at Tk 100 to Tk 110 and ginger sold at Tk 150 to Tk 160 per kg.

Aubergine sold for Tk 40 to Tk 50 per kg, papaya for Tk 45 to Tk 50, bitter gourds for Tk 50, okra for Tk 40 to Tk 45, bottle gourds for Tk 30 to Tk 40 apiece, cucumber for Tk 40 to Tk 50 a kg and tomatoes for Tk 40 to 60 per kg.

Standard BR-28 rice sold for Tk 42 to Tk 44 per kg while the fine variety sold for Tk 45-48 per kg in the capital.

The fine variety of Miniket rice sold for Tk 56 to Tk 60 per kg on the day. The fine variety of Najirshail was retailed at Tk 58 to Tk 60 per kg and its standard variety sold at Tk 65.

Potatoes prices increased by Tk 5 per kg at the week-end selling for Tk 28 to Tk 30 on Friday.

Eggs prices increased by Tk 4 per four units. Per dozen eggs sold in the market at Tk 32 to Tk34. The broiler cost Tk150 to Tk160 per kg. Before Eid, it sold for Tk170. Price of local chickens also came down to some extent.

Fish prices remained unchanged. Rohita sold at Tk 270 to Tk 350 per kg, Katla at Tk 250 to Tk 320, Pangas at Tk 120 to Tk 180 and Tilapia at Tk 120 to Tk 180 per kg.

The prices of meat remained stable on the day. Beef sold from Tk 550 to Tk 600 and mutton at Tk 750 to Tk 800 per kg.



















