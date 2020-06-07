ABB urges govt to take action against perpetrators





The association sources declined to make any more comment, but expressed deep concern and anguish at the criminal activities of the perpetrators.

Sources said they have sought protection of the government and the central bank to bring the culprits to book saying all bankers feel extremely insecure and humiliated but actions must come from the government. .

Exim Bank has filed a case against the two Sikder brothers and directors Ron Haque Sikder and his brother Dipu Haque Sikder after a long delay weathering strong pressure not to lodge any criminal case.

But it appears there is hardly any progress in investigation of the case so far at a time the two brothers left the country in a plane of the company using false documents.

Bankers' sources said they were watching the development while progress in investigation is slow. "This is how such cases get killed in most case," said a source.

What bankers fear the most is that such criminal acts would be perpetrated again against Exim Bank or any other bank officials if the offenders were left escort free. It would remain an evil example of source loan from banks in future.

"We are all frightened right now," said Managing Director of South East Bank.

"The country's banking sector is facing a huge image crisis. But the kind of things that happened with the Exim Bank would destroy the banking sector and become frequent if exemplary punishments were not meted out, Kamal warned.

Former deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled told The Daily Observer that people only dare to commit such crimes due to political shelter. If these criminal activities were not stopped now, the situation will worsen in the future.

He said former chairman of Basic Bank is moving freely enjoying protection from powerful people despite rubbing the bank. "The criminal activities in banking will stop when the government will protect it, " Khaled said.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, president of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh said the incident showed the state of utter lawlessness and bankers have sought assistance of the state to wipe out such threat. But he declined to say what particular actions bankers are planning.

These activities have frightened bankers, Mahbubur, MD of Mutual Bank told the Daily Observer hoping the government and the central bank would take action to put an end to such criminal act.

"It represents the overall situation of the country," said Brac Bank Chairman Ahsan H. Mansur adding it shows where the politics of the country has gone. It took a long time to file a case against such high crime. When contacted by The Daily Observer Exim Bank senior officials declined to comment.





















The Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) has urged the government to take steps against the perpetrators who had physically tortured and humiliated EXIM Bank Managing Director Mohammed Haider Ali Miah and Deputy Managing Director Firoz Hossain at a Banani house recently. The perpetrators also allegedly detained them and shot at them during the incident.The association sources declined to make any more comment, but expressed deep concern and anguish at the criminal activities of the perpetrators.Sources said they have sought protection of the government and the central bank to bring the culprits to book saying all bankers feel extremely insecure and humiliated but actions must come from the government. .Exim Bank has filed a case against the two Sikder brothers and directors Ron Haque Sikder and his brother Dipu Haque Sikder after a long delay weathering strong pressure not to lodge any criminal case.But it appears there is hardly any progress in investigation of the case so far at a time the two brothers left the country in a plane of the company using false documents.Bankers' sources said they were watching the development while progress in investigation is slow. "This is how such cases get killed in most case," said a source.What bankers fear the most is that such criminal acts would be perpetrated again against Exim Bank or any other bank officials if the offenders were left escort free. It would remain an evil example of source loan from banks in future."We are all frightened right now," said Managing Director of South East Bank."The country's banking sector is facing a huge image crisis. But the kind of things that happened with the Exim Bank would destroy the banking sector and become frequent if exemplary punishments were not meted out, Kamal warned.Former deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled told The Daily Observer that people only dare to commit such crimes due to political shelter. If these criminal activities were not stopped now, the situation will worsen in the future.He said former chairman of Basic Bank is moving freely enjoying protection from powerful people despite rubbing the bank. "The criminal activities in banking will stop when the government will protect it, " Khaled said.Syed Mahbubur Rahman, president of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh said the incident showed the state of utter lawlessness and bankers have sought assistance of the state to wipe out such threat. But he declined to say what particular actions bankers are planning.These activities have frightened bankers, Mahbubur, MD of Mutual Bank told the Daily Observer hoping the government and the central bank would take action to put an end to such criminal act."It represents the overall situation of the country," said Brac Bank Chairman Ahsan H. Mansur adding it shows where the politics of the country has gone. It took a long time to file a case against such high crime. When contacted by The Daily Observer Exim Bank senior officials declined to comment.