Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 June, 2020, 5:32 PM
latest Bangladesh reports 35 more fatalities      
Home National

Cox's Bazar city declared as 'Red Zone' for coronavirus

Published : Saturday, 6 June, 2020 at 12:13 AM  Count : 179
Observer Online News Desk

Cox's Bazar city declared as 'Red Zone' for coronavirus
The authorities in Cox's Bazar declared the municipality area of the town a 'red zone' and imposed lockdown from Saturday due to growing number of coronavirus cases, reports UNB.

Deputy Commissioner of Cox’s Bazar district, Kamal Hossain, confirmed the matter and said the lockdown has been declared for 14 days from June 6.

Separate bodies have been formed to monitor coronavirus condition in four municipalities and eight upazilas, he said.

So far, 868 people including 30 Rohingya refugees were found infected and 18 died in the district, according Dr Anupam Barua of Principal of Cox’s Bazar Medical College Hospital.





Meanwhile, health authorities confirmed the detection of record 2,828 new patients in the last 24 hours, raising the total cases to 60,391 across the country. Thirty more people died from coronavirus, taking the death tally to 811.

SZA

Related Topics

Cox Bazar   declared   red zone  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka may have 7,50,000 coronavirus cases: Economist
2nd flight to bring Bangladeshis from London June 13
Migrant-host countries urged to be humane, responsible towards migrants
Bangladesh reports 35 more fatalities
Ex-Sylhet mayor Kamran tests positive for corona, hospitalised
2 siblings among 3 die with coronavirus-like symptoms in Chattogram
Nasim's condition critical
Import, export through Benapole-Petrapole land ports resume


Latest News
Biden clinches Democratic nomination for 2020 race against Trump
Panchagarh mosques get cash assistance from PM's relief fund
Dhaka may have 7,50,000 coronavirus cases: Economist
Ronaldo becomes the first-ever footballer to reach billionaire status
India now 6th worst-hit nation by COVID-19, surpasses Italy
Yabang Group plans $ 1 billion investment in Bangladesh
2nd flight to bring Bangladeshis from London June 13
Dhaka-returnee dies with coronavirus symptoms in Jamalpur
Migrant-host countries urged to be humane, responsible towards migrants
Teenage girl dies with corona symptoms in Manikganj
Most Read News
AssaHome: Test kit for Covid-19
BSMMU ex-Urology dept chairman Dr Kibria dies of coronavirus
Nasim's surgery successful; PM enquires his condition
Condition of Dr Zafrullah deteriorates slightly
Social distancing, quarantine, and isolation during an infectious disease outbreak
Corona-infected Nasim suffers stroke, condition worsens
Virus cases reach 60,391, death toll 811 in the country
Spinners have chance to shine during saliva ban: Kumble
2,600 foreign Tablighis banned for 10 years from entering India
If a lockdown is imminent, enforce it tough
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft