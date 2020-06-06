Cox's Bazar city declared as 'Red Zone' for coronavirus





The authorities in Cox's Bazar declared the municipality area of the town a 'red zone' and imposed lockdown from Saturday due to growing number of coronavirus cases, reports UNB.

Deputy Commissioner of Cox’s Bazar district, Kamal Hossain, confirmed the matter and said the lockdown has been declared for 14 days from June 6.Separate bodies have been formed to monitor coronavirus condition in four municipalities and eight upazilas, he said.So far, 868 people including 30 Rohingya refugees were found infected and 18 died in the district, according Dr Anupam Barua of Principal of Cox’s Bazar Medical College Hospital.Meanwhile, health authorities confirmed the detection of record 2,828 new patients in the last 24 hours, raising the total cases to 60,391 across the country. Thirty more people died from coronavirus, taking the death tally to 811.SZA