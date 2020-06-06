

Jakir Hossain

under his belt as he worked with high profile hotels, restaurants and catering company, which enriched his culinary skill and eventually made him a celebrity chef. Jakir Hossein attends in many cooking show in many television channels &

also regularly shares his special recipe to many reputed newspapers of Bangladesh.





Recipe

1/3 Cup all-purpose flour

2 lbs beef stew meat, cut into 1/2-inch chunks (sirloin works well)

3 Tbsp unsalted butter

2 Tsp salt

1 Tsp pepper

2 medium onions, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 carrot, medium dice

2 ½ Cups white button mushrooms, cut in half

2 Cups beef stock

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

½ tsp dried thyme

2 tsp fresh dill

1/2 Cup sour cream

fresh parsley, for garnish

8 Ounces egg noodles (2 1/2 cups), uncooked (this will make around 8 cups of cooked pasta)

Method:

1. Once you've cut your beef into 1/2-inch chunks, place the meat in a plastic bag with flour and a teaspoon of salt. Shake until the meat is evenly coated.

2. Put your Instant Pot on "sauté" mode and heat the butter. Add the meat chunks, browning slowly while stirring, approximately 3-4 minutes. (You may need to do this in batches, and the flour may coat the bottom of the pot, which is fine; just don't let it burn.)

3. Use more butter as needed and add the onion, carrot, and lastly the garlic and continue to sauté, 3-4 minutes.

4. Pour the beef stock and Worcestershire sauce into the pot. Stir to dissolve the browned bits at the bottom of the pot. Add the mushrooms and thyme.

5. Close the lid of the Instant Pot and close the steam valve. Press the "Pressure Cook" button and set it for 40 minutes on "High Pressure".

6. If you are serving the dish with egg noodles, boil the water for your noodles and cook them now.

7. After 40 minutes of high pressure, wait for the pot to cool and the pressure to release (about 10 minutes) and then open the steam valve. Cover your hand with a cloth, and be careful not to burn your hand on the steam.

8. Open the lid and make sure the beef is fork-tender. Give the stew a good stir, finishing by mixing in the sour cream and fresh dill.

9. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve over noodles and sprinkle with parsley.







Recipe

Orange Pineapple Delight

Ingredients:

3 orange

100 gm ripe pineapple

2 carrots

1 spoon lemon juice

Sugar as need

Method:

Cut all the orange, pineapple, carrots and lemon in a small size and put in a blender the ingredients & blend all together. Stir and serve.















