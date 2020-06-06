Video
Saturday, 6 June, 2020, 5:32 PM
Bangladesh reports 35 more fatalities      
Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka to re-open from June 8

Published : Saturday, 6 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Life & Style Desk

Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka has announced to reopen from June 8 after over two-month long suspension of operations following the coronavirus pandemic.
The Hotel will be fully operational and prepared to serve its valued patrons with heightened safety measures from June 8 onwards.
The Hotel conducting comprehensive training, in new safety protocols for guests. A comprehensive disinfection process is being implemented under strict guidelines of W.H.O. (World Health Organization) and Pan Pacific Hotels Group COVID-19 policies and protocols. The hotel will be 'Safety Certified' by the Diverse Sanitization Corporation, ensuring we meet strict standards and practices. These practices will be maintained to protect their patrons. The hotel has fulltime Doctor's and Nurses on staff 7 days a week, to assist all visitors. All of our management team are being trained to answer any question you may have.
The Pan Pacific will employ many new practices to protect guests and associates working and visiting the Hotel. We kindly ask for your patience and co-operation.
Upon entering the Hotel, we ask that Facemasks be worn by all guests. Hand Sanitizers are available throughout the Hotel.




Guests will once again experience true Pan Pacific hospitality. They have new menus and exciting new meals on offer, come and enjoy our service and food.


