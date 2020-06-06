

Daraz to invest Tk 500cr in Bangladesh









Amidst the Covid-19 crisis, Daraz has managed to launch 4 of their major projects/channels called Daraz First Games (DFG)- an innovative and immersive gaming platform which aims to connect millions of Bangladeshis over online tournaments; Dpharma (Medicine category) where necessary medicines and prescribed drugs are available; D-Martand D-Fresh - where customers can easily order vegetables, fruits, fish, meat, milk, frozen food, groceries, etc. Moreover, home delivery of groceries and other products through DEX will be launched in 13 new districts by this June.





Daraz, the leading online marketplace in the country and Alibaba group's subsidiary will invest Tk 500 crore in Bangladesh by 2021 to make the e-commerce experience more pleasant and enjoyable for the customers. The majority of the money will be spent on developing the company's logistical infrastructure, including its own 200,000-square-feet warehouse and 1,50,000-square-feet fully automated sorting center. Also, Daraz (daraz.com.bd) aims to reach all 64 districts of Bangladesh with more than 150 hubs by the end of this year. Besides, a portion of the investment would also go into creating entrepreneurs (e-commerce merchants) through projects like- Nandini, Daraz Store, Daraz Village etc. The investment will soon include a wide range of equipment for automation - including conveyor belts, forklifts, energy efficient, parking bays, fire safety equipment, etc. As a result of this automation, customers will get faster deliveries to their doorsteps.Amidst the Covid-19 crisis, Daraz has managed to launch 4 of their major projects/channels called Daraz First Games (DFG)- an innovative and immersive gaming platform which aims to connect millions of Bangladeshis over online tournaments; Dpharma (Medicine category) where necessary medicines and prescribed drugs are available; D-Martand D-Fresh - where customers can easily order vegetables, fruits, fish, meat, milk, frozen food, groceries, etc. Moreover, home delivery of groceries and other products through DEX will be launched in 13 new districts by this June.