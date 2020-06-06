Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 June, 2020, 5:31 PM
latest Bangladesh reports 35 more fatalities      
Home Life & Style

BANG offers 20pc discount online shopping

Published : Saturday, 6 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Life & Style Desk

BANG offers 20pc discount online shopping

BANG offers 20pc discount online shopping

BANG is a re known Fashion House in Bangladesh. After Eid- ul -Fitr the fashion house offering 20% on all the products for online shopping in the pandemic situation. This online service includes home delivery inside Dhaka and courier service outside of Dhaka.
At Bang, the country's largest brand of choice, you will find modern fashionable casual or formal shirts, T-shirts, polo shirts, fatwa, katua, pants, Punjabi and a variety of matching clothes.
Choose the dress of your choice to suit yourself in this weather.
Hotline: 01554855384 and you can visit facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/bang2006


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Social distancing, quarantine, and isolation during an infectious disease outbreak
Recipe
Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka to re-open from June 8
Daraz to invest Tk 500cr in Bangladesh
BANG offers 20pc discount online shopping
Viber launches group video calls for up to 20 people together
Online grocery shopping eases life during Covid-19 pandemic
Recipe


Latest News
Biden clinches Democratic nomination for 2020 race against Trump
Panchagarh mosques get cash assistance from PM's relief fund
Dhaka may have 7,50,000 coronavirus cases: Economist
Ronaldo becomes the first-ever footballer to reach billionaire status
India now 6th worst-hit nation by COVID-19, surpasses Italy
Yabang Group plans $ 1 billion investment in Bangladesh
2nd flight to bring Bangladeshis from London June 13
Dhaka-returnee dies with coronavirus symptoms in Jamalpur
Migrant-host countries urged to be humane, responsible towards migrants
Teenage girl dies with corona symptoms in Manikganj
Most Read News
AssaHome: Test kit for Covid-19
BSMMU ex-Urology dept chairman Dr Kibria dies of coronavirus
Nasim's surgery successful; PM enquires his condition
Condition of Dr Zafrullah deteriorates slightly
Social distancing, quarantine, and isolation during an infectious disease outbreak
Corona-infected Nasim suffers stroke, condition worsens
Virus cases reach 60,391, death toll 811 in the country
Spinners have chance to shine during saliva ban: Kumble
2,600 foreign Tablighis banned for 10 years from entering India
If a lockdown is imminent, enforce it tough
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft