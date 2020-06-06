Video
Viber launches group video calls for up to 20 people together

Published : Saturday, 6 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Life & Style Desk

Recently, Viber has launched its new Group Video Calls feature in Bangladesh enabling group video calls for up to 20 people with unlimited duration. Inspired by the tremendous success of Viber's Group Audio Calls feature, the added support for video meets the growing demand for large video calls to replicate face-to-face conversations and conferences. To access the Viber's Group Video Calls: https://vb.me/901b08.  
Social distancing has compelled people to rethink the way they gather in groups, making alternative online meetups not only convenient but necessary. From chef's running cooking classes to yoga instructor's training their pupils to master breath cycles, all working groups need a secure, efficient online platform.
Viber's Group Video Calls are easily accessed from the Viber app, with support for work-friendly features like screen sharing and video broadcasting for both mobile and desktop devices. Together with Viber's group chats and group voice calls, this new way of face-to-face communication is an ideal way to cope with the new normal.
"We're excited to enable users to participate in video calls with up to 20 people, and we're going to expand this further very soon. Viber serves an important purpose to society, now more than ever, in that it enables users to communicate easily. Video discussions will be part of our lives much more than before, that is why we decided to launch this feature and bring users another step closer to real, face-to-face meetings when these aren't an option," said Ofir Eyal, COO of Viber.




Social distancing doesn't have to keep us apart. With Viber, users can communicate face-to-face with their coworkers, friends, and family while staying healthy and safe.


