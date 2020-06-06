Everything you need to know about menopause



Dr. Nazma Akter Assistant Professor (Endocrinology & Metabolism) Department of Medicine MARKS Medical College & Hospital, Mirpur-14, Dhaka.

Signs and Symptoms

Menopause is a natural change in the body. It causes symptoms such as hot flashes. While menopause is not a disease or disorder, it does trigger some profound changes in a woman's body. A diagnosis of menopause is confirmed when a woman has not had a menstrual period for one year. However, the symptoms of menopause generally appear before the end of that one-year period.

Irregular periods

Changes to the menstrual pattern are the first noticeable symptoms of menopause. Some women may experience a period every 2 to 3 weeks. Others will not menstruate for months at a time.

Lower fertility

Per menopause is the 3-to-5-year period before menopause. During the per menopausal stage, a woman's estrogen levels will drop significantly. This reduces her chances of becoming pregnant.

Vaginal dryness

Dryness, itching, and discomfort of the vagina tend to occur during per menopause. As a result, some women may experience dyspareunia, or pain during sex. Women experience this pain due to lowering estrogen levels. These lower levels cause vaginal atrophy. Vaginal atrophy is an inflammation of the vagina that happens as a result of the thinning and shrinking of the tissues, as well as decreased lubrication.

Hot flashes

A hot flash is a sudden sensation of heat in the upper body. It may start in the face, neck, or chest, and progress upward or downward. The skin may become red and patchy, and a woman will typically start to sweat. Her heart rate may suddenly increase, strengthen, or become irregular. Hot flashes generally occur during the first year after a woman's final period.

Night sweats

Hot flashes that occur during the sleep cycle are called night sweats. Most women say their hot flashes do not last more than a few minutes.

Disturbed sleep

It can be difficult for women to fall asleep and stay asleep as they progress through menopause. In some cases, night sweats can lead to discomfort during the night and difficulty sleeping. Sleep disturbance may also be caused by insomnia or anxiety.

Urinary problems

Menopause can disrupt a woman's urinary cycle. Women tend to be more susceptible to urinary tract infections (UTIs) during menopause, such as cystitis. They may also find that they also need to visit the toilet more often.

Emotional changes

Women can experience depression and low mood during menopause. Hormonal changes can often trigger depressed feelings and mood swings. In many cases, these emotional symptoms also go hand-in-hand with sleep disturbance. Women may also experience low libido, or sex drive, as a result of these emotional changes.

Problems focusing and learning

Menopause can affect cognitive functions, such as concentration. Some women may also experience short-term memory problems and difficulty focusing for long periods.

Complications

Menopause can lead to the development of complications, including:

* Cardiovascular disease: A drop in estrogen levels has been associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

* Osteoporosis: A woman may lose bone density rapidly during the first few years after menopause. Low bone density leads to a higher risk of developing osteoporosis.

* Urinary incontinence: Menopause causes the tissues of the vagina and urethra to lose their elasticity. This can result in frequent, sudden, and overwhelming urges to urinate. These urges can be followed by involuntary loss of urine. Women may involuntarily urinate after coughing, sneezing, laughing, or lifting during menopause.

* Breast cancer: Women face a higher risk of breast cancer following menopause. Regular exercise can significantly reduce the risk.

Treatment

Treatment for menopausal symptoms can range from hormone replacement therapy to self-management. During menopause, women can pursue a number of treatments to maintain comfort. Most women do not seek medical advice during this time, and many women require no treatment. However, a woman should visit a doctor if symptoms are affecting her quality of life.

Women should choose the type of therapy dependent on their menopausal symptoms, medical history, and personal preferences.

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT)

Women can keep the symptoms of menopause at bay by supplementing their estrogen and progestin levels. HRT is highly effective for many of the symptoms that occur during menopause. There are benefits to HRT, but be conscious of the risks:

Everything you need to know about menopause

* HRT effectively treats many troublesome menopausal symptoms.

* It can help prevent osteoporosis.

* HRT can lower the risk of colorectal cancer.

Medicines

There are other medicines available to help reduce the effects of menopause.

* Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) have been shown to decrease menopausal hot flashes.

* Hot flashes can be treated using gabapentin.

* Clonidine can be taken either orally as a pill or placed on the skin as a patch. It is effective in treating hot flashes, but unpleasant side effects are common, including constipation, dry eyes, and nightmares.

* Treatments for osteoporosis include dietary supplements and drug therapy.

* Vaginal estrogen may be applied to the area as a tablet, ring, or cream. This medication effectively treats vaginal dryness, dyspareunia, and some urinary problems.

Self-management

It is often possible to manage the symptoms of menopause without medical intervention.

* Exercise during menopause can have a range of benefits, including preventing weight gain, reducing cancer risk, protecting the bones, and boosting general mood.

* It is important to maintain a healthful and varied diet when managing the bodily effects of menopause. Researchers found that omega-3 may ease psychological distress and depressive symptoms. Omega-3 is available in foods such as oily fish. Supplements are also available.

* Women experiencing menopause should eat a well-balanced diet that includes vegetables, fruits, whole grains, unsaturated fats, fiber and unrefined carbohydrates.

* Try to consume between 1,200 and 1,500 milligrams (mg) of calcium and plenty of vitamin D each day.

* Deep breathing techniques, guided meditation, and progressive relaxation can also help limit sleep disturbance. Stress can aggravate hot flashes and night sweats, so avoiding known stressors and practicing relaxation techniques can help these symptoms.

There are a few ways for a woman to comfortably accommodate the effects of menopause:

* Avoid tight clothing.

* Limit the consumption of spicy food, caffeine, and alcohol.

* Keep stress levels to a minimum, and get plenty of rest.

* Maintain a cool and comfortable temperature in the bedroom at night to minimize night sweats.

* Wake up and go to sleep at the same times every day to regulate the sleep cycle.

Smoking can exacerbate symptoms, so avoiding it is important. Staying active and healthy and responding to symptoms rapidly can help a woman maintain a good quality of life during menopause.















Menopause is the process through which a woman ceases to be fertile or menstruate. It is a normal part of life and is not considered a disease or a condition. Symptoms may occur years before a woman's final period. Some women may experience symptoms for months or years afterward. The average age for menopause is 51 years. Despite being a natural process in the body of any woman, menopause can cause drastic changes that trigger severe symptoms.Signs and SymptomsMenopause is a natural change in the body. It causes symptoms such as hot flashes. While menopause is not a disease or disorder, it does trigger some profound changes in a woman's body. A diagnosis of menopause is confirmed when a woman has not had a menstrual period for one year. However, the symptoms of menopause generally appear before the end of that one-year period.Irregular periodsChanges to the menstrual pattern are the first noticeable symptoms of menopause. Some women may experience a period every 2 to 3 weeks. Others will not menstruate for months at a time.Lower fertilityPer menopause is the 3-to-5-year period before menopause. During the per menopausal stage, a woman's estrogen levels will drop significantly. This reduces her chances of becoming pregnant.Vaginal drynessDryness, itching, and discomfort of the vagina tend to occur during per menopause. As a result, some women may experience dyspareunia, or pain during sex. Women experience this pain due to lowering estrogen levels. These lower levels cause vaginal atrophy. Vaginal atrophy is an inflammation of the vagina that happens as a result of the thinning and shrinking of the tissues, as well as decreased lubrication.Hot flashesA hot flash is a sudden sensation of heat in the upper body. It may start in the face, neck, or chest, and progress upward or downward. The skin may become red and patchy, and a woman will typically start to sweat. Her heart rate may suddenly increase, strengthen, or become irregular. Hot flashes generally occur during the first year after a woman's final period.Night sweatsHot flashes that occur during the sleep cycle are called night sweats. Most women say their hot flashes do not last more than a few minutes.Disturbed sleepIt can be difficult for women to fall asleep and stay asleep as they progress through menopause. In some cases, night sweats can lead to discomfort during the night and difficulty sleeping. Sleep disturbance may also be caused by insomnia or anxiety.Urinary problemsMenopause can disrupt a woman's urinary cycle. Women tend to be more susceptible to urinary tract infections (UTIs) during menopause, such as cystitis. They may also find that they also need to visit the toilet more often.Emotional changesWomen can experience depression and low mood during menopause. Hormonal changes can often trigger depressed feelings and mood swings. In many cases, these emotional symptoms also go hand-in-hand with sleep disturbance. Women may also experience low libido, or sex drive, as a result of these emotional changes.Problems focusing and learningMenopause can affect cognitive functions, such as concentration. Some women may also experience short-term memory problems and difficulty focusing for long periods.ComplicationsMenopause can lead to the development of complications, including:* Cardiovascular disease: A drop in estrogen levels has been associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.* Osteoporosis: A woman may lose bone density rapidly during the first few years after menopause. Low bone density leads to a higher risk of developing osteoporosis.* Urinary incontinence: Menopause causes the tissues of the vagina and urethra to lose their elasticity. This can result in frequent, sudden, and overwhelming urges to urinate. These urges can be followed by involuntary loss of urine. Women may involuntarily urinate after coughing, sneezing, laughing, or lifting during menopause.* Breast cancer: Women face a higher risk of breast cancer following menopause. Regular exercise can significantly reduce the risk.TreatmentTreatment for menopausal symptoms can range from hormone replacement therapy to self-management. During menopause, women can pursue a number of treatments to maintain comfort. Most women do not seek medical advice during this time, and many women require no treatment. However, a woman should visit a doctor if symptoms are affecting her quality of life.Women should choose the type of therapy dependent on their menopausal symptoms, medical history, and personal preferences.Hormone replacement therapy (HRT)Women can keep the symptoms of menopause at bay by supplementing their estrogen and progestin levels. HRT is highly effective for many of the symptoms that occur during menopause. There are benefits to HRT, but be conscious of the risks:Benefits of HRT* HRT effectively treats many troublesome menopausal symptoms.* It can help prevent osteoporosis.* HRT can lower the risk of colorectal cancer.MedicinesThere are other medicines available to help reduce the effects of menopause.* Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) have been shown to decrease menopausal hot flashes.* Hot flashes can be treated using gabapentin.* Clonidine can be taken either orally as a pill or placed on the skin as a patch. It is effective in treating hot flashes, but unpleasant side effects are common, including constipation, dry eyes, and nightmares.* Treatments for osteoporosis include dietary supplements and drug therapy.* Vaginal estrogen may be applied to the area as a tablet, ring, or cream. This medication effectively treats vaginal dryness, dyspareunia, and some urinary problems.Self-managementIt is often possible to manage the symptoms of menopause without medical intervention.* Exercise during menopause can have a range of benefits, including preventing weight gain, reducing cancer risk, protecting the bones, and boosting general mood.* It is important to maintain a healthful and varied diet when managing the bodily effects of menopause. Researchers found that omega-3 may ease psychological distress and depressive symptoms. Omega-3 is available in foods such as oily fish. Supplements are also available.* Women experiencing menopause should eat a well-balanced diet that includes vegetables, fruits, whole grains, unsaturated fats, fiber and unrefined carbohydrates.* Try to consume between 1,200 and 1,500 milligrams (mg) of calcium and plenty of vitamin D each day.* Deep breathing techniques, guided meditation, and progressive relaxation can also help limit sleep disturbance. Stress can aggravate hot flashes and night sweats, so avoiding known stressors and practicing relaxation techniques can help these symptoms.There are a few ways for a woman to comfortably accommodate the effects of menopause:* Avoid tight clothing.* Limit the consumption of spicy food, caffeine, and alcohol.* Keep stress levels to a minimum, and get plenty of rest.* Maintain a cool and comfortable temperature in the bedroom at night to minimize night sweats.* Wake up and go to sleep at the same times every day to regulate the sleep cycle.Smoking can exacerbate symptoms, so avoiding it is important. Staying active and healthy and responding to symptoms rapidly can help a woman maintain a good quality of life during menopause.