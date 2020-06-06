

Exercise for immunity against coronavirus

What can you do to boost your immune system?

The idea of boosting your immunity is enticing, but the ability to do so has proved elusive for several reasons. The immune system is precisely a system, not a single entity. To function well, it requires balance and harmony. There is still much that researchers don't know about the intricacies and interconnectedness of the immune response. For now, there are no scientifically proven direct links between lifestyle and enhanced immune function.

But that doesn't mean the effects of lifestyle on the immune system aren't intriguing and shouldn't be studied. Researchers are exploring the effects of diet, exercise, age, psychological stress, and other factors on the immune response, both in animals and in humans. In the meantime, general healthy-living strategies are a good way to start giving your immune system the upper hand.

Healthy ways to strengthen your immune system

Your first line of defence is to choose a healthy lifestyle. Following general good-health guidelines is the single best step you can take toward naturally keeping your immune system strong and healthy. Every part of your body, including your immune system, functions better when protected from environmental assaults and bolstered by healthy-living strategies such as these:

1. Take steps to avoid infection such as washing your hands frequently and cooking meats thoroughly.

2. Eat a diet high in fruits and vegetables.

3. Exercise regularly.

4. Maintain a healthy weight.

5. Get adequate sleep.

6. If you drink alcohol, avoid or drink only in moderation.

7. Don't smoke.

8. Try to minimise stress.

Regular moderate exercise boosts immunity

Research continues to support a link between moderate, regular exercise and a healthy immune system. Moderate exercise has been linked to a positive immune system response and a temporary boost in the production of macrophages, the cells that attack bacteria. It is believed that regular, consistent exercise can lead to substantial benefits in immune system health over the long-term.

More recent studies have shown that there are physiological changes in the immune system as a response to exercise. During moderate exercise immune cells circulate through the body more quickly and are better able to kill bacteria and viruses. After exercise ends, the immune system generally returns to normal within a few hours, but consistent, regular exercise seems to make these changes a bit more long-lasting.

Several authors stated that when moderate exercise is repeated on a near-daily basis there is a cumulative effect that leads to a long-term immune response.

Too much exercise may decrease immunity

However, there is also evidence that too much intense exercise can reduce immunity. Research showed that more than 90 minutes of high-intensity endurance exercise can make athletes susceptible to illness for up to 72 hours after the exercise session. Intense exercise seems to cause a temporary decrease in immune system function. Research has found that during intense physical exertion, the body produces certain hormones that temporarily lower immunity. Cortisol and adrenaline, known as the stress hormones, raise blood pressure and cholesterol levels and suppress the immune system. This effect has been linked to the increased susceptibility to infection in endurance athletes after extreme exercise.

So that in critical ill patient, light or moderate exercise may help patient to feel a bit better and actually boost the immune system. On the other hand, intense exercise will only make things worse and likely extend your illness.

Shamima Akhtar Tulee

Owner and Fitness

consultant at Combat

Gym by Tulee















