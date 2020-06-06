

Volpone

Benjamin Jonson was born in Westminster, London in 1572. In his early life he was sent to a private school in St. Martin's Lane and later he was sent to Westminster School. Jonson had to leave the school before completing his studies. His occupation from 1591 to 1597 is not certain. But there is evidence that he served as a military volunteer in Flanders. In 1597 he began to work for Henslowe, the manager of the second London theatre company, as a player and a playwright. In constructing the plot of "Volpone", Jonson followed Aristotle's 'Poetics' and the plays of the Roman comic dramatist Terence.

"Volpone" is a comedy of humours and the main purpose of the dramatist in this comedy is to satirise greed or avarice, the cardinal vice causing degeneration of the contemporary life. This type of comedy developed by Ben Jonson, based on the ancient physiological theory of the four humours (four primary fluids)- blood, phlegm, choler (or yellow bile), and melancholy (or black bile), the mixture of which, was held to determine both a person's physical condition and temperament. The play is based on beast-fable. Most of the characters in the play have the 'moral emblems' to their names which are Italian words for beasts and birds. The main characters are identified at once by their animal names and this reminds us of the old beast-fable in which animals were used to symbolise human characteristics. However, on the stage they appear as human beings.

The play is set in Renaissance Italy. Ben Jonson had never been to Venice but he had gathered information about it from published accounts and from his Italian friend John Florio. This concern for Venice was typical of Jonson, the scholar but he was mainly interested in Venice as a symbol. In the opening scene we meet two principal characters, both villains. "Volpone" appears as the worshipper of Mammon. He is an unscrupulous exploiter of the legacy-hunters who wait upon him with gifts. Mosca, the parasite, understands the mind of his master and has the knack of humouring him. He flatters his master by praising him as a generous man who gives money liberally to his dependents.

As for the main plot, "Volpone", a rich Venetian without children and wife, feigns that he is dying, in order to draw gifts from his would-be heirs. Mosca, his parasite and con federate, persuades each of these in turn that he is to be the heir, and thus extracts costly presents from them. One of them, Corvino, even offers to prostitute his wife to "Volpone" in the hope of inheritance. Finally, "Volpone" overreaches himself. To enjoy the discomfiture of the Voltores who are awaiting his death, he makes over his property by will to Mosca and pretends to be dead. Mosca takes advantage of the position to blackmail "Volpone"; and Voltore, a lawyer, who has aided Volpone in the famous conspiracy against Corvino's wife, finding himself defrauded of his expected reward, reveals the whole matter to the Venetian Senate. Then in the court of law Volpone, Mosca and Corvino receive the punishment they deserve.

The action of the sub-plot is a parody of the main action. Sir Politic also projects schemes like the characters of the main plot, and Lady Politic is also one of the legacy-hunters. The episode comes to a comic end with the discomfiture of Lady Politic just as the main action comes to a tragic end with the punishment, of the evil doers. Both the plots illustrate the beastliness that is so widespread in Venice. Ben Jonson shows how greed flourishes, and how it comes to its own end by internal fight among the forces of evil. To make his satire effective Ben Jonson blends ironic humour and wit for the purpose of ridiculing folly, vice, stupidity- the whole range of human foibles and frailties- in individuals and institutions.

The playwright appears to be a classical dramatist in his observance of three unities of drama- unities of time, place and action. The main plot-sources of "Volpone" are the stories of legacy hunting by the Roman satirists, Horace (65-8 BC), Juvenal and Petronius (1st century AD) and by the Syrian Greek author Lucian (2nd century AD). On 6th August, 1637, Jonson breathed his last. All the celebrities of London society, present in town, took part in the funeral procession. Ben Jonson is esteemed highly because he was a great critic and scholar, well versed in the theory as well as practice of classical drama.

Ben Jonson dedicates his play "Volpone" to the Universities in recognition of the good judgement they showed in applauding it. This play observes the unities much more than Jonson's earlier comedies. The time of action is restricted to the neoclassical dictum of 'between the morning and nightfall of one day'. Unity of place too, is there, the whole action taking place in the city of Venice. In unity of action, by introducing the comic sub-plot Jonson has violated the classical rules. The whole sub-plot can be removed without causing any flaw to the story of the play. The play becomes a powerful study of avarice, and thus it is a satire with a moral purpose.











Nazrul Islam is an ex academic, freelance writer and MPhil research fellow in the School of Education at Bangladesh Open University





