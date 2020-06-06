Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 June, 2020, 5:30 PM
latest Bangladesh reports 35 more fatalities      
Home Book Review

The Hindu Way: An Introduction to Hinduism

Published : Saturday, 6 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
By Shashi Tharoor

The Hindu Way: An Introduction to Hinduism

The Hindu Way: An Introduction to Hinduism

The Hindu Way: An Introduction to Hinduism, the new book by bestselling author Shashi Tharoor, whose last three books have sold over a quarter of a million copies in hardback, is the perfect introduction to one of the world's oldest, largest and most complex religions. Although there are hundreds of books on Hinduism, there are only a few which provide a lucid, accessible, yet deeply layered account of the religion's numerous belief systems, schools of thought, sects, tenets, scriptures, deities, rituals, customs, festivals and philosophies. This book is one of them.
In the tradition of classics of the genre like K. M. Sen's Hinduism and Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's The Hindu View of Life, this book captures the essence of Hinduism with brevity, insight and an enviable grasp of the myriad layers and intricacies of one of the world's greatest religions. It is a book that is especially timely given the rather controversial role that religion has played in countries around the world. The author tells us why Hinduism is a religion that is well-suited to the needs of the world today: 'In the twenty-first century, Hinduism has many of the attributes of a universal religion-a religion that is personal and individualistic, privileges the individual and does not subordinate one to a collectivity; a religion that grants and respects complete freedom to the believer to find his or her own answers to the true meaning of life; a religion that offers a wide range of choice in religious practice, even in regard to the nature and form of the formless God; a religion that places great emphasis on one's mind, and values one's capacity for reflection, intellectual enquiry, and self-study; a religion that distances itself from dogma and holy writ, that is minimally prescriptive and yet offers an abundance of options, spiritual and philosophical texts and social and cultural practices to choose from.
In a world where resistance to authority is growing, Hinduism imposes no authorities; in a world of networked individuals, Hinduism proposes no institutional hierarchies; in a world of open-source information-sharing, Hinduism accepts all paths as equally valid; in a world of rapid transformations and accelerating change, Hinduism is adaptable and flexible, which is why it has survived for nearly 4,000 years.
The text of The Hindu Way is embellished with over a hundred photographs and illustrations, many of them in colour, on various aspects of the religion. Based on Dr. Tharoor's extensive writing on the subject, including the bestselling Why I Am a Hindu, this book gives the reader an unrivalled understanding of Hinduism.

Courtesy: Amazon









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
We Should All Be Feminists
Volpone
The Hindu Way: An Introduction to Hinduism
Freakonomics
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
South of the Border, West of the Sun
A Passage to India
Colonial ghost in Bangladesh: Swing culture in politics


Latest News
Biden clinches Democratic nomination for 2020 race against Trump
Panchagarh mosques get cash assistance from PM's relief fund
Dhaka may have 7,50,000 coronavirus cases: Economist
Ronaldo becomes the first-ever footballer to reach billionaire status
India now 6th worst-hit nation by COVID-19, surpasses Italy
Yabang Group plans $ 1 billion investment in Bangladesh
2nd flight to bring Bangladeshis from London June 13
Dhaka-returnee dies with coronavirus symptoms in Jamalpur
Migrant-host countries urged to be humane, responsible towards migrants
Teenage girl dies with corona symptoms in Manikganj
Most Read News
AssaHome: Test kit for Covid-19
BSMMU ex-Urology dept chairman Dr Kibria dies of coronavirus
Nasim's surgery successful; PM enquires his condition
Condition of Dr Zafrullah deteriorates slightly
Social distancing, quarantine, and isolation during an infectious disease outbreak
Corona-infected Nasim suffers stroke, condition worsens
Virus cases reach 60,391, death toll 811 in the country
Spinners have chance to shine during saliva ban: Kumble
2,600 foreign Tablighis banned for 10 years from entering India
If a lockdown is imminent, enforce it tough
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft