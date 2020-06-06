Two poems by Uday Shankar Durjay







Purple brick is the symbol of blind love,

Is the colour of rainbow of the planet of yellow ducks,

Is the sign of broken wings of blue butterfly

Is the dust of sky which falls from the heart of bohemian ships.

Sorrowful wings, tearful eyes, thirsty up throats belongs to me,

I don't want to be seen by them.

I need purple bricks, need to be hidden in it.



Plant leaves gather solar energy through their leaves

and I catch the oxygen once your fragrance surrounds me.

I dream a purple dream where lot of plants don't want to change their colour.



How loropetalum older leaves cover the baby foliage,

I want purple bricks that cover me from the suns.

Don't wanna be green, don't want to see the face of sunflowers.

A dark cave, a purple brick, a black shade is allowed to bury me.



I wait for a thousand of years, a bohemian ship will take me away

to an undiscovered planet.





Dream Catcher

A bunch of dreams kept hanging in front of my eyes.

Once I wake up in the morning, I wish

reporter would not find out any victims,

police didn't get involve with crimes,

govt officers did think twice while asking for the bribe.



I go to bed with an unexpected morning,

a ocean of sorrow, a bundle of thorn, red coloured eyes.

I know a painful measurable condition beyond my shadow,

an unconditional dark waiting to vanish the truth.

Burned eyes kept lurk to the beauty.

We didn't deserve this country ever.



Our faith is so high, our feelings about religious matter

is so sharp, our million doors of feelings are full to the brim.

Our prayer grounds are full of believers. Our strength of agressiveness

is tremendously strong against to atheists. But we keep forget

our religion, beliefs, morality, socialism, culture, education

whenever we obtain a chance to rape a girl.



We can't save our daughters from neighbours,

teachers, doctors, polices, political leaders.

We can't save even a flower which is just bloomed in this morning.

We cannot save our greenness, can't save our rights. Though

just we want to live peacefully under a little roof.



When hope is getting lost the dark shadows slowly come to my

downtown of my brain. When dream become a piece of stone, I feel

no softness, no kindness alive anymore.



Uday Shankar Durjay is a poet based in London















