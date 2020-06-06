



The goods, the bads even the colds.

Having a cold means you are still alive.

It will be the time which will mend the troubles,

You don't have to wait for an aeon.



So never be hopeless by seeing The Great Sorrow,

always there will be a New Tomorrow.

As there is time for wishing,

there will be time for hoping.



The heart may be heavy with sadness,

mind and soul will be aching

but the prayer will be the key to heal.

Have faith on God who has made our fate greater,

and he is mightier than we can imagine.











Hope at the time of Great Sorrow





