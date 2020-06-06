

Eid-Celebration

After the depression of the whole year the day of celebration has come. It seems spring has brought the treasure of flowers in the garden of human beings. Boys and girls enjoy boundlessly. Don't their parents join the celebration of their children forgetting all the odds of life? Today's enjoyment does not know any boundary of riches or poverty. Every home is flooded with enjoyment.

The significance of Eid prayer is immense. Crores of people say prayer facing the Qaba House together; -- Everyone stands together, sits together-- And together everyone vows down before Allah. Then? After the prayer is done, everyone embraces each other that create a wonderful scene. Those who used to poster enmity or envy towards neighbor, today they have forgotten everything. Muslims have joined shoulders in the mosque irrespective of their age and financial status. What an eye-catching sight it is! Seeing this sight removes jealousy, soothes eyes and brings joy in the minds of even the sad and dying. The Japanese have unity, but where can you find such a unity like ours? Where will you find such a grand celebration anywhere?

Eid comes every year and it has been going on for centuries. Eid brought unity and fraternity in every previous Eid like today's one but the scenario gets dim once the sun of the Eid day sets. It seems as if we submitted our valuable unity in the yard of mosque every year; or, Eid is a matter of keeping confined inside the walls of mosques. Will it be repeated today in this age of 2oth century? Nah, we will maintain unity this time very heartily.

Unity is a great strength; it is the root cause of all of our religious activities. Unity lies in all our religious activities. I do not know who the plunderer has looted our valuable sense of unity. Or, who has cursed us I do not know. That's why we combat with our siblings, envy them and wish ill of our sons and daughters. Our homes are afflicted with disunity. In the houses where father is in conflict with son, son with father or brother with brother-how can they feel the society as their dear one?

Through the gathering of Eid, let all of our sorrows come to an end. With the pleasure of Eid, let there be the seeds of new hopes. The good of the greater community should be secured sacrificing the petty selfishness of individual. We stated it earlier that this time we will not sacrifice our unity. May Allah be with us.

One more word to say: on this auspicious day, why we should forget our Hindu brothers? Will it be audacious to expect that they will join us in our celebration? Are not we all the sons of Bengal mother? Let all the negativity, discrimination and darkness be removed likewise blessings come after curse; in place of fraternal conflict let there be the holy unity. Amen!

Let me say again, what a day of happiness today is-Eid has come with blessings and grace!!











The translator is a university teacher





Eid has come again after a year. Today is the day of elation and enjoyment. It is a day of celebration for all the Muslims of the world.After the depression of the whole year the day of celebration has come. It seems spring has brought the treasure of flowers in the garden of human beings. Boys and girls enjoy boundlessly. Don't their parents join the celebration of their children forgetting all the odds of life? Today's enjoyment does not know any boundary of riches or poverty. Every home is flooded with enjoyment.The significance of Eid prayer is immense. Crores of people say prayer facing the Qaba House together; -- Everyone stands together, sits together-- And together everyone vows down before Allah. Then? After the prayer is done, everyone embraces each other that create a wonderful scene. Those who used to poster enmity or envy towards neighbor, today they have forgotten everything. Muslims have joined shoulders in the mosque irrespective of their age and financial status. What an eye-catching sight it is! Seeing this sight removes jealousy, soothes eyes and brings joy in the minds of even the sad and dying. The Japanese have unity, but where can you find such a unity like ours? Where will you find such a grand celebration anywhere?Eid comes every year and it has been going on for centuries. Eid brought unity and fraternity in every previous Eid like today's one but the scenario gets dim once the sun of the Eid day sets. It seems as if we submitted our valuable unity in the yard of mosque every year; or, Eid is a matter of keeping confined inside the walls of mosques. Will it be repeated today in this age of 2oth century? Nah, we will maintain unity this time very heartily.Unity is a great strength; it is the root cause of all of our religious activities. Unity lies in all our religious activities. I do not know who the plunderer has looted our valuable sense of unity. Or, who has cursed us I do not know. That's why we combat with our siblings, envy them and wish ill of our sons and daughters. Our homes are afflicted with disunity. In the houses where father is in conflict with son, son with father or brother with brother-how can they feel the society as their dear one?Through the gathering of Eid, let all of our sorrows come to an end. With the pleasure of Eid, let there be the seeds of new hopes. The good of the greater community should be secured sacrificing the petty selfishness of individual. We stated it earlier that this time we will not sacrifice our unity. May Allah be with us.One more word to say: on this auspicious day, why we should forget our Hindu brothers? Will it be audacious to expect that they will join us in our celebration? Are not we all the sons of Bengal mother? Let all the negativity, discrimination and darkness be removed likewise blessings come after curse; in place of fraternal conflict let there be the holy unity. Amen!Let me say again, what a day of happiness today is-Eid has come with blessings and grace!!The translator is a university teacher