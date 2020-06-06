Video
Saturday, 6 June, 2020, 5:30 PM
latest Bangladesh reports 35 more fatalities      
National

Rubana Huq urged to withdraw 'anti-worker' statement

Published : Saturday, 6 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Observer Online Desk News

Rubana Huq urged to withdraw 'anti-worker' statement
Leaders of Bangladesh Confederation of Labour (BCL) on Friday said the national disaster caused by the coronavirus pandemic will be intensified if owners start laying off RMG workers, reports UNB./  

They stated this while addressing a human chain in front of the Jatiya Press Club in the capital.

The labour rights body demanded social safety, ration, residential and health service facilities, including industrial area-based hospitals for ready-made garment workers.

BCL president Sultana Begum said, "Labourers have been passing miserable days as they didn't get dues accordingly while owners have been laying off labourers from factories."

"According to media, we've come to know what Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Rubana Huq said about workers' layoff," the speakers said.

While speaking in the human chain, they also said that the BGMEA President showed an 'irresponsible' attitude by talking about workers’ layoff in a way that tried to normalise it.

Pointing at garment owners, BCL leaders alleged that their work load has been increased for more profit, while on the other hand  wages were cut.

They also urged the BGMEA president to withdraw her 'anti-worker' statement as soon as possible.





SZA


« PreviousNext »

