Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 11:48 PM
latest
Home Sports

From farm girl to 'invincible superhero'

Published : Saturday, 6 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

From farm girl to 'invincible superhero'

From farm girl to 'invincible superhero'

SHANGHAI, JUNE 5: Zhu Ting stands tall in China -- and not just because she is a towering 1.98 metres (6ft 6ins).
The 25-year-old farmer's daughter has emerged from a poor village life to become a totem of the sporting ambitions of the world's most populous country.
As captain and figurehead of China's women's volleyball team, the reigning Olympic champions, Zhu is one of the country's biggest stars.
State television once feted her as "an invincible and dominant superhero" and she is held up by Chinese authorities as a shining example of what can be achieved by hard work and dedication to her country.
Her stature with China's ruling Communist Party is such that she was present at its once-a-year congress last month in Beijing.
Underlining Zhu's broader popularity, a nurse fighting coronavirus at the epicentre city of Wuhan in March posted a photograph of herself wearing a white protective suit with a picture of the volleyball star drawn on it.
Also scribbled were the words: "Proud that I was born in the era of Zhu Ting."
Zhu, named MVP at the Rio 2016 Olympics as she dragged China to gold, has earned numerous adoring nicknames down the years. Many fans call her simply "Queen".
She is the most prominent sportswoman to emerge in China since Grand Slam-winning tennis player Li Na, with a rags-to-riches life story that has played prominently in the country's patriotic press.
Despite the attention piled on Zhu, Bai Junhong, an editor of an unofficial online fans' group, describes her as "low-key".     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World number one Barty wary of US Open return
Neymar mistakenly approved for $120 virus welfare payment
Vandalised Ibrahimovic sculpture to stay in Malmo
From farm girl to 'invincible superhero'
Barca confident Messi can face Mallorca, despite thigh injury
Growing calls for anti-racism protests as Bayern scent Bundesliga title
Murali foresees no issues on wicket celebrations
Premier League clubs agree to five substitutions rule change


Latest News
Elon Musk calls for ‘break up’ of Amazon
Tencent WeSure CEO: COVID-19 spurs insurance demand in China
India's forex reserves surge to all-time high of $493.48 billion
With a 6% growth forecast, Bangladesh is set to be world's fastest growing economy
COVID-19 infected Jashore doctor flown in Dhaka
Mango trading gains momentum at Baneshwar Haat in Rajshahi
Strawberry Moon lunar eclipse of 2020 occurs Friday
Foreign currency reserve, annual remittances hit record highs
Digital presence to be mandatory govt, MPO-listed edu institutes
Human chain calls for Sundarbans protection in Bagerhat
Most Read News
AssaHome: Test kit for Covid-19
Deaths, cases from coronavirus continue to rise
Bangladesh plans to resume flights on international routes
Retrenchment of garment workers starts in June: Rubana Huq
Rana Plaza owner Khaleque dies of coronavirus
Adopting changes during and after the pandemic
Anju Jain favourite to replace Atul Bedade as coach for the Baroda women's team
Faridul Haque MP tests positive for coronavirus
Expatriates give vital help to keep economy afloat
Virus cases reach 60,391, death toll 811 in the country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft