

From farm girl to 'invincible superhero'

The 25-year-old farmer's daughter has emerged from a poor village life to become a totem of the sporting ambitions of the world's most populous country.

As captain and figurehead of China's women's volleyball team, the reigning Olympic champions, Zhu is one of the country's biggest stars.

State television once feted her as "an invincible and dominant superhero" and she is held up by Chinese authorities as a shining example of what can be achieved by hard work and dedication to her country.

Her stature with China's ruling Communist Party is such that she was present at its once-a-year congress last month in Beijing.

Underlining Zhu's broader popularity, a nurse fighting coronavirus at the epicentre city of Wuhan in March posted a photograph of herself wearing a white protective suit with a picture of the volleyball star drawn on it.

Also scribbled were the words: "Proud that I was born in the era of Zhu Ting."

Zhu, named MVP at the Rio 2016 Olympics as she dragged China to gold, has earned numerous adoring nicknames down the years. Many fans call her simply "Queen".

She is the most prominent sportswoman to emerge in China since Grand Slam-winning tennis player Li Na, with a rags-to-riches life story that has played prominently in the country's patriotic press.

Despite the attention piled on Zhu, Bai Junhong, an editor of an unofficial online fans' group, describes her as "low-key". -AFP

















