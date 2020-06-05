

Murali foresees no issues on wicket celebrations

"I think bowlers and fielders should continue to celebrate every dismissal. When all players before the matches undergo Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests and only those players found negative results are playing the matches then why should they not celebrate the dismissal", he asks.

"Corona affected players should be sent to the hospital. Others should continue to enjoy playing the game".

"I don't see reason to keep safe distance while celebrating the wicket or victory", the ex-spinner, who has celebrated 800 and 534 dismissals in Tests and ODIs' respectively, added.

Sri Lanka'a Australian fielding coach Shane McDermott, however, would wait for the ICC to issue guidelines before his fielders act on this...

Speaking exclusively on Monday over telephone from Australia, where the 39-year-old coach is coming to return to Australia in coming days, he said, "players will have to no doubt understand the health risks involved at this time in the game and be mindful of the suggested recommendations to ensure other peoples safety".









"I am unsure as to how players will react and celebrate after an opposition dismissal...withdrawing from physical contact will be difficult as there is a lot of emotion in the quest to success of which taking wickets is an essential component".

"It will be interesting to see how the umpires, match referees and officials handle this in the interim stages", he further added.



