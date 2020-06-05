Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 11:48 PM
latest
Home Sports

Murali foresees no issues on wicket celebrations

Published : Saturday, 6 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
BIPIN DANI

Murali foresees no issues on wicket celebrations

Murali foresees no issues on wicket celebrations

World's highest Test and ODI wicket taker Muttiah Muralitharan does not foresee problems bowlers and fielders would face celebrating dismissals post COVID-19 matches.
"I think bowlers and fielders should continue to celebrate every dismissal. When all players before the matches undergo Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests and only those players found negative results are playing the matches then why should they not celebrate the dismissal", he asks.
"Corona affected players should be sent to the hospital. Others should continue to enjoy playing the game".
"I don't see reason to keep safe distance while celebrating the wicket or victory", the ex-spinner, who has celebrated 800 and 534 dismissals in Tests and ODIs' respectively, added.
Sri Lanka'a Australian fielding coach Shane McDermott, however, would wait for the ICC to issue guidelines before his fielders act on this...
Speaking exclusively on Monday over telephone from Australia, where the 39-year-old coach is coming to return to Australia in coming days, he said, "players will have to no doubt understand the health risks involved at this time in the game and be mindful of the suggested recommendations to ensure other peoples safety".




"I am unsure as to how players will react and celebrate after an opposition dismissal...withdrawing from physical contact will be difficult as there is a lot of emotion in the quest to success of which taking wickets is an essential component".
"It will be interesting to see how the umpires, match referees and officials handle this in the interim stages", he further added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World number one Barty wary of US Open return
Neymar mistakenly approved for $120 virus welfare payment
Vandalised Ibrahimovic sculpture to stay in Malmo
From farm girl to 'invincible superhero'
Barca confident Messi can face Mallorca, despite thigh injury
Growing calls for anti-racism protests as Bayern scent Bundesliga title
Murali foresees no issues on wicket celebrations
Premier League clubs agree to five substitutions rule change


Latest News
Elon Musk calls for ‘break up’ of Amazon
Tencent WeSure CEO: COVID-19 spurs insurance demand in China
India's forex reserves surge to all-time high of $493.48 billion
With a 6% growth forecast, Bangladesh is set to be world's fastest growing economy
COVID-19 infected Jashore doctor flown in Dhaka
Mango trading gains momentum at Baneshwar Haat in Rajshahi
Strawberry Moon lunar eclipse of 2020 occurs Friday
Foreign currency reserve, annual remittances hit record highs
Digital presence to be mandatory govt, MPO-listed edu institutes
Human chain calls for Sundarbans protection in Bagerhat
Most Read News
AssaHome: Test kit for Covid-19
Deaths, cases from coronavirus continue to rise
Bangladesh plans to resume flights on international routes
Retrenchment of garment workers starts in June: Rubana Huq
Rana Plaza owner Khaleque dies of coronavirus
Adopting changes during and after the pandemic
Anju Jain favourite to replace Atul Bedade as coach for the Baroda women's team
Faridul Haque MP tests positive for coronavirus
Expatriates give vital help to keep economy afloat
Virus cases reach 60,391, death toll 811 in the country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft