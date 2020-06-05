Mixed messages as sports world backs US protesters





If she does it at the women's World Cup in 2023, she could get a round of applause.

Over the past week, athletes, sports teams and leagues have expressed solidarity with protesters demanding an end to systemic racism and police brutality in the United States.

But the chorus of concern has, in several cases, highlighted a sharp contrast between the solemn statements of support and how some sports bodies view protests by their own athletes.

In Germany, three Bundesliga players including Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Schalke's US midfielder Weston McKennie were placed under formal investigation by the German FA (DFB) for protesting against racism during matches last weekend.

Sancho marked his goal by removing his shirt to reveal a t-shirt with the slogan "Justice For George Floyd" the African-American man whose death during an arrest by police in Minneapolis last week triggered the wave of US protests. McKennie wore a black armband with the message "Justice for George."

German authorities said they were obliged to investigate the players because of longstanding FIFA regulations which forbid footballers from displaying any "political, religious or personal" messages on their kit during games. -AFP





















