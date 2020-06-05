

BFF's food distribution programme ends

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) humanitarian task of distributing food among the under privileged people finally came to an end on Friday.Aiming to provide 300 meals to the poor people each day due to lock down situation for COVID-19, the BFF started their nonstop food distribution programme at its headquarters at Motijheel since March 27.BFF bore the expense of food mostly from its own fund and also took support from their officials, organisers, national coach, footballers' to carry the humanitarian task.FIFA, the world football governing body, also took notice of the humanitarian efforts as national footballers, coaches, BFF and club officials appreciated the campaign by participating in the donation since then.BFF also distributed Iftar to underprivileged people from the beginning of the Ramadan and continued the programme until the end of government holiday as well as lockdown situation in the country. -BSS