Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 11:47 PM
latest
Home Sports

BFF's food distribution programme ends

Published : Saturday, 6 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

BFF's food distribution programme ends

BFF's food distribution programme ends

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) humanitarian task of distributing food among the under privileged people finally came to an end on Friday.
Aiming to provide 300 meals to the poor people each day due to lock down situation for COVID-19, the BFF started their nonstop food distribution programme at its headquarters at Motijheel since March 27.
BFF bore the expense of food mostly from its own fund and also took support from their officials, organisers, national coach, footballers' to carry the humanitarian task.
FIFA, the world football governing body, also took notice of the humanitarian efforts as national footballers, coaches, BFF and club officials appreciated the campaign by participating in the donation since then.
BFF also distributed Iftar to underprivileged people from the beginning of the Ramadan and continued the programme until the end of government holiday as well as lockdown situation in the country.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World number one Barty wary of US Open return
Neymar mistakenly approved for $120 virus welfare payment
Vandalised Ibrahimovic sculpture to stay in Malmo
From farm girl to 'invincible superhero'
Barca confident Messi can face Mallorca, despite thigh injury
Growing calls for anti-racism protests as Bayern scent Bundesliga title
Murali foresees no issues on wicket celebrations
Premier League clubs agree to five substitutions rule change


Latest News
Elon Musk calls for ‘break up’ of Amazon
Tencent WeSure CEO: COVID-19 spurs insurance demand in China
India's forex reserves surge to all-time high of $493.48 billion
With a 6% growth forecast, Bangladesh is set to be world's fastest growing economy
COVID-19 infected Jashore doctor flown in Dhaka
Mango trading gains momentum at Baneshwar Haat in Rajshahi
Strawberry Moon lunar eclipse of 2020 occurs Friday
Foreign currency reserve, annual remittances hit record highs
Digital presence to be mandatory govt, MPO-listed edu institutes
Human chain calls for Sundarbans protection in Bagerhat
Most Read News
AssaHome: Test kit for Covid-19
Deaths, cases from coronavirus continue to rise
Bangladesh plans to resume flights on international routes
Retrenchment of garment workers starts in June: Rubana Huq
Rana Plaza owner Khaleque dies of coronavirus
Adopting changes during and after the pandemic
Anju Jain favourite to replace Atul Bedade as coach for the Baroda women's team
Faridul Haque MP tests positive for coronavirus
Expatriates give vital help to keep economy afloat
Virus cases reach 60,391, death toll 811 in the country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft