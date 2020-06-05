168 killed in road crashes during Eid holidays: BJKS





On the other hand, seven other accidents on river and rail routes killed 17 others during the period amid countrywide transport ban, said Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, general secretary of Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters' Unity auditorium.

The organisation has prepared the report with the data of media reports..

The organization compiled the figures monitoring the media reports during 13 days between May 19 and May 31. Mozammel presented the statistics at the conference

According to the report, the organisation has been monitoring the issue of road accidents, and overcharging and harassment of passengers for a long time as the number of Eid-centric road accidents sees an alarming increase every year.

Mozammel said about 90 percent of the passengers avoided Eid travelling this year. In comparison, the number of accidents has increased.

The passengers' welfare platform said, at least 17 people were killed and 45 went missing in six waterways-related accidents between May 19 and May 31.

This year, the Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated on May 25 when a ban on all public transports on roads, railways and waterways continued.









The government only allowed public movement on private vehicles during the Eid festival.

The highest number of road accidents occurred on Eid day when 21 people were killed and 48 were injured in 20 accidents, the report said.

Among the road-accident victims, 45 were drivers, 28 pedestrians, 27 other transport workers, 24 children, 19 were students, 5 leaders and activists of different political parties, 3 teachers, 3 members of law enforcement agencies, 3 journalists and an engineer,

