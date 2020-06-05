Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 11:47 PM
latest
Home Front Page

168 killed in road crashes during Eid holidays: BJKS

Published : Saturday, 6 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

At least 168 people were killed and 283 others injured in 149 road accidents across the country during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays despite a shutdown for coronavirus pandemic, according to Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity (BJKS), a passengers' welfare platform, on Friday.
On the other hand, seven other accidents on river and rail routes killed 17 others during the period amid countrywide transport ban, said Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, general secretary of Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters' Unity auditorium.  
The organisation has prepared the report with the data of media reports..
The organization compiled the figures monitoring the media reports during 13 days between      May 19 and May 31. Mozammel presented the statistics at the conference
According to the report, the organisation has been monitoring the issue of road accidents, and overcharging and harassment of passengers for a long time as the number of Eid-centric road accidents sees an alarming increase every year.
Mozammel said about 90 percent of the passengers avoided Eid travelling this year. In comparison, the number of accidents has increased.
The passengers' welfare platform said, at least 17 people were killed and 45 went missing in six waterways-related accidents between May 19 and May 31.
This year, the Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated on May 25 when a ban on all public transports on roads, railways and waterways continued.




The government only allowed public movement on private vehicles during the Eid festival.
The highest number of road accidents occurred on Eid day when 21 people were killed and 48 were injured in 20 accidents, the report said.
Among the road-accident victims, 45 were drivers, 28 pedestrians, 27 other transport workers, 24 children, 19 were students, 5 leaders and activists of different political parties, 3 teachers, 3 members of law enforcement agencies, 3 journalists and an engineer,
At least 273 people were killed and 849 injured in 232 road accidents across the country during the same period last year, according to the organisation.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
168 killed in road crashes during Eid holidays: BJKS
India, China to meet today to resolve LAC row
Trump faces heat from US military leaders
SDC, Denmark launch Covid-19 response initiative in 18 upazilas
Nasim undergoes surgery after stroke
ACC to probe delivery of fake N95 masks by JMI
BD Land Ministry wins UN Public Service Award
Covid-19 cases exceed 60,000, over 800 dead


Latest News
Elon Musk calls for ‘break up’ of Amazon
Tencent WeSure CEO: COVID-19 spurs insurance demand in China
India's forex reserves surge to all-time high of $493.48 billion
With a 6% growth forecast, Bangladesh is set to be world's fastest growing economy
COVID-19 infected Jashore doctor flown in Dhaka
Mango trading gains momentum at Baneshwar Haat in Rajshahi
Strawberry Moon lunar eclipse of 2020 occurs Friday
Foreign currency reserve, annual remittances hit record highs
Digital presence to be mandatory govt, MPO-listed edu institutes
Human chain calls for Sundarbans protection in Bagerhat
Most Read News
AssaHome: Test kit for Covid-19
Deaths, cases from coronavirus continue to rise
Bangladesh plans to resume flights on international routes
Retrenchment of garment workers starts in June: Rubana Huq
Rana Plaza owner Khaleque dies of coronavirus
Adopting changes during and after the pandemic
Anju Jain favourite to replace Atul Bedade as coach for the Baroda women's team
Faridul Haque MP tests positive for coronavirus
Expatriates give vital help to keep economy afloat
Virus cases reach 60,391, death toll 811 in the country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft