India, China to meet today to resolve LAC row

NEW DELHI, June 5: Indian military officials will walk into a meeting on Saturday with their Chinese counterparts to attempt to resolve the month-long row over the Line of Actual Control withthe knowledge that it may not be possible to achieve an immediate breakthrough to the Ladakh standoff.Saturday's meeting is the first high-level meeting between Lt General Harinder Singh, the general officer commanding of Leh-based 14 Corps, and his Chinese counterpart who heads the People's Liberation Army's Group Army since the May 5 scuffle between soldiers near Pangong lake and subsequent stand-off at Galwan riverulet.The last round of talks between delegations led by two major general-rank officers of the two armies on June 2 had been inconclusive. Officials, however, underline that it was a positive sign that both sides were talking to each other through established military and diplomatic channels. But the dialogue does not mean an immediate resolution. "This is the eventuality that we are prepared for," one of them said.India has already made it clear it wants the Chinese troops to move back and restore status quo ante on the four positions. "We are not in a hurry… and I believe, neither is the Chinese side," a government functionary told Hindustan Times signalling that the government had adopted a "realistic approach" to the standoff and the dialogue process .An official said given the high stakes involved, he expected the Ladakh standoff to continue for longer than the 73-day Doklam standoff. "Both sides have brought in elements that may continue for some months". The May 5 scuffle at Pangong triggered by an aggressive group of Chinese soldiers was the starting point of Beijing scaling up its presence along the eastern Ladakh border.Over the next few days, China amassed two Combined Arms Brigades of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) at Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso patrolling points along the 3,488-kilometre-long Line of Actual Control (LAC). This comes to around 8,000 soldiers plus support elements like artilleryIndian officials say the standoff at Pangong Tso appears to be aimed at dominating the Srijap mountain that overlooks the lake. But the game in Galwan valley - where the Chinese military has parked itself around three patrolling points - is a lot more complex."Broadly, our understanding is that the PLA's focus on the Galwan valley is prompted by multiple objectives that are mostly linked to stalling the upgrade of border infrastructure that has picked up pace in the past two years," a person familiar with the government's position on the standoff said.For one, China wants to stall the construction of the winding 255-km Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie road that would give the Indian army easy access to the last military post south of the dominating Karakoram Pass.The Indian side is, however, determined to complete construction of the entire stretch by this summer including the 60-metre bridge across the Galwan rivulet or nallah near the point of its confluence with Shyok river. "We have to complete the concrete bridge this month, and the road well before the onset of winter," one official said. -HT