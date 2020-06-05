Trump faces heat from US military leaders





Secretary of Defense Mark Esper broke publicly with Trump on Wednesday in an appearance at the Pentagon and said active-duty military troops should not be used to quell the protests. Other military leaders soon followed.

"The option to use active-duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a matter of last resort and only in the most urgent and dire situations," Esper said.

General Mark Milley, the top US commander, later the same day issued a memo to military leaders reminding them of their oaths to protect the US Constitution and the "right to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly".

The rare disagreement between a president and his generals comes at a time when Trump is facing plummeting public support for his handling of the simultaneous crises of the coronavirus pandemic, crushing unemployment and mayhem in the streets. Trump met with his top campaign advisers at the White House on Thursday after polls released on Wednesday evening suggested his prospects for re-election are tumbling, the Reuters news service reported.

Trump's aggressive use of federal law enforcement in Washington, DC - and his threats to call in combat troops against protesters in cities across the nation - have alarmed even some Republican leaders and politicians who had been supporters of the president.

Trump's former Trump defence secretary, General James Mattis, chimed in with a strongly worded statement criticising Trump directly for his divisive rhetoric during the protests. "Militarizing our response, as we witnessed in Washington, DC, sets up a conflict - a false conflict between the military and civilian society," Mattis said.

Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican, told reporters at the US Capitol on Thursday that Mattis's public letter rang true for her and she now is unsure whether to support Trump's re-election.

"I thought General Mattis's words were true and honest and necessary and overdue and I have been struggling for the right words," Murkowski said. "Perhaps we're getting to the point where we can be more honest with the concerns that we might hold internally and have the courage of our own convictions to speak up."

Retired General Martin Dempsey, a former top US commander, criticised Trump in a radio interview set to air on Friday. "The idea that the military would be called in to suppress what for the most part were peaceful protests" is "very dangerous", Dempsey said.

Irked by Esper's comments, Trump called the defence secretary to a meeting at the White House late on Wednesday and confronted him about their disagreement, Bloomberg reported. The president questioned senior White House aides about whether they thought Esper could continue to be effective in his job, according to the report.

Separately, hundreds of mourners joined an emotional memorial service in Minneapolis Thursday for George Floyd, the black man killed by police last week, as civil rights leader Al Sharpton vowed mass protests will continue until "we change the whole system of justice."

Largely peaceful demonstrations took place later in cities from coast to coast. In New York, thousands marched over Brooklyn Bridge, while in Washington and Los Angeles curfews were lifted and crowds reduced.

In Minneapolis, Floyd's attorney told mourners he would find justice for the 46-year-old, who died during a May 25 arrest when a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

"It was not the coronavirus pandemic that killed George Floyd," said Benjamin Crump, who is representing Floyd's family. "It was that other pandemic. The pandemic of racism and discrimination."

The crowd stood in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds -- the same length of time that officer Derek Chauvin spent with his knee on Floyd's neck, a scene captured on video.

Floyd's death has reignited long-felt anger over police killings of African-Americans and unleashed a nationwide wave of civil unrest unlike any seen in the US since Martin Luther King Jr's 1968 assassination.

With marches for racial justice stretching beyond the US and around the world, Sharpton said Floyd's death would not be in vain.

"It's time for us to stand up in George's name and say get your knee off our necks," said the 65-year-old Baptist minister. "You changed the world, George," he said. "We're going to keep fighting, George." "We're going to keep going until we change the whole system of justice."

Members of Floyd's family were among several hundred people attending the North Central University service. Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo dropped to a knee as the hearse bearing Floyd's remains arrived for the service.









A vigil for Floyd was also held in New York and was attended by thousands of people, including Floyd's brother, Terrence. "White Silence is Violence," a sign read. "Make America Not Embarrassing Again," read another. Arrests were reported in Manhattan after the 8:00 pm curfew passed. -AFP





