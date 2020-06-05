SDC, Denmark launch Covid-19 response initiative in 18 upazilas





and launched Covid-19 response initiative in 251 unions under 18 upazilas on Friday.

Both the government agencies are supporting the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Efficient and Accountable Local Government (EALG) Project in 18 upazilas of Khulna, Chandpur, Faridpur, Patuakhali, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Netrakona, Sunamganj and Cox's Bazar districts since 2018 to strengthen the capacities of local government, a UNDP press release said, adding that the decision was taken at a virtual meeting on Friday.

"Adapting to the times and meeting the needs of our beneficiaries is necessary during this pandemic, especially as we remain committed to leaving no one behind. Transparency is extremely important while doing that," said Sudipto Mukherjee, Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh.

During this pandemic, the project has repurposed its budget to fight Covid-19 by raising mass awareness, providing PPE, hand sanitiser, masks, gloves, soaps and setting up hand-washing facilities, benefitting five lakh people.

"This is an opportunity as much as this is a crisis. This is an opportunity for transformative thinking for development, embracing the 'new normal'. I salute all the frontline workers, who are working at the union level to protect people's lives," Sudipto added.

Helal Uddin Ahmed, senior secretary of Local Government Division, joined the online launching event.



















