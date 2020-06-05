

Nasim undergoes surgery after stroke

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina talked to Tanvir

Shakil Joy, son Mohammad Nasim, over phone. His family members sought doa from the people of the country for his recovery," Biplab Barua said.Earlier, the condition of AL presidium member Mohammad Nasim deteriorated following a stroke while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

Director and CEO of Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in Shyamoli, Imran Chowdhury, said, "The Awami League leader suffered a stroke around 5 am on Friday. He is undergoing surgery under Dr Rabiul Haque, chief of Neurosurgery Department of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.".

On Thursday, the condition of the politician improved and he was scheduled to be shifted to a cabin from ICU, he added.









On June 2, Mohammad Nasim tested positive for coronavirus shortly after he was admitted to a private hospital in the capital, said Nasim's son Tanvir Shakil.

A stalwart of the ruling party, in his present role he has been acting as the convenor for the 14-party ruling alliance. -UNB



Ailing ex-Health and Family Welfare Minister and Awami League leader Mohammad Nasim underwent a successful surgery on Friday after suffering a stroke, said Awami League office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua."Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina talked to TanvirShakil Joy, son Mohammad Nasim, over phone. His family members sought doa from the people of the country for his recovery," Biplab Barua said.Earlier, the condition of AL presidium member Mohammad Nasim deteriorated following a stroke while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.Director and CEO of Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in Shyamoli, Imran Chowdhury, said, "The Awami League leader suffered a stroke around 5 am on Friday. He is undergoing surgery under Dr Rabiul Haque, chief of Neurosurgery Department of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.".On Thursday, the condition of the politician improved and he was scheduled to be shifted to a cabin from ICU, he added.On June 2, Mohammad Nasim tested positive for coronavirus shortly after he was admitted to a private hospital in the capital, said Nasim's son Tanvir Shakil.A stalwart of the ruling party, in his present role he has been acting as the convenor for the 14-party ruling alliance. -UNB