Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 June, 2020, 11:47 PM
latest
Home Front Page

Nasim undergoes surgery after stroke

Published : Saturday, 6 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

Nasim undergoes surgery after stroke

Nasim undergoes surgery after stroke

Ailing ex-Health and Family Welfare Minister and Awami League leader Mohammad Nasim underwent a successful surgery on Friday after suffering a stroke, said Awami League office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua.
"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina talked to Tanvir
Shakil Joy, son Mohammad Nasim, over phone. His family members sought doa from the people of the country for his recovery," Biplab Barua said.Earlier, the condition of AL presidium member Mohammad Nasim deteriorated following a stroke while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.
Director and CEO of Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in Shyamoli, Imran Chowdhury, said, "The Awami League leader suffered a stroke around 5 am on Friday. He is undergoing  surgery under Dr Rabiul Haque, chief of Neurosurgery Department of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.".
On Thursday, the condition of the politician improved and he was scheduled to be shifted to a cabin from ICU, he added.




On June 2, Mohammad Nasim tested positive for coronavirus shortly after he was admitted to a private hospital in the capital, said Nasim's son Tanvir Shakil.
A stalwart of the ruling party, in his present role he has been acting as the convenor for the 14-party ruling alliance.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
168 killed in road crashes during Eid holidays: BJKS
India, China to meet today to resolve LAC row
Trump faces heat from US military leaders
SDC, Denmark launch Covid-19 response initiative in 18 upazilas
Nasim undergoes surgery after stroke
ACC to probe delivery of fake N95 masks by JMI
BD Land Ministry wins UN Public Service Award
Covid-19 cases exceed 60,000, over 800 dead


Latest News
Elon Musk calls for ‘break up’ of Amazon
Tencent WeSure CEO: COVID-19 spurs insurance demand in China
India's forex reserves surge to all-time high of $493.48 billion
With a 6% growth forecast, Bangladesh is set to be world's fastest growing economy
COVID-19 infected Jashore doctor flown in Dhaka
Mango trading gains momentum at Baneshwar Haat in Rajshahi
Strawberry Moon lunar eclipse of 2020 occurs Friday
Foreign currency reserve, annual remittances hit record highs
Digital presence to be mandatory govt, MPO-listed edu institutes
Human chain calls for Sundarbans protection in Bagerhat
Most Read News
AssaHome: Test kit for Covid-19
Deaths, cases from coronavirus continue to rise
Bangladesh plans to resume flights on international routes
Retrenchment of garment workers starts in June: Rubana Huq
Rana Plaza owner Khaleque dies of coronavirus
Adopting changes during and after the pandemic
Anju Jain favourite to replace Atul Bedade as coach for the Baroda women's team
Faridul Haque MP tests positive for coronavirus
Expatriates give vital help to keep economy afloat
Virus cases reach 60,391, death toll 811 in the country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft